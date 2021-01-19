The new Result Safe-Guard Recycled range comprises sustainable, ethical, durable styles with highly reflective properties that are ready for garment decorators to customise.

Recycled Ripstop Padded Safety Jacket (R500X) The new Recycled Ripstop Padded Safety Jacket is a tough, warm and printable hooded safety jacket with a water-repellent finish and a breathable and windproof fabric. It has a recycled abrasion-resistant ripstop outer with Repreve performance recycled padding. Made using environmentally friendly materials and from the equivalent of 23 recycled PET-bottles, the R500X offers a sustainable equivalent to conventional yarns.

The jacket is available in three colours – navy, fluorescent yellow and fluorescent orange. The yellow and orange are certified EN ISO 20471:2013+A1:2016 Class 2, and the orange is also certified RIS-3279-TOM Class 2. The navy colourway is enhanced visibility only.

Features include a YKK zip with chin guard, elasticised bound hem, cuffs and hood, shaped longer back panel, zipped front pockets and hang loop. Soft-feel printed safety bands offer a more modern and pliable fit, says the brand, while PFOA-free fabric and end-of-life recyclability make it attractive for those seeking to enhance their corporate social responsibility. The jacket is tag-free and ready to brand, with a removable zip pull, and is available in sizes S-3XL.