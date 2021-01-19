New recycled safety products that are ready to brand and packed with features
The new Result Safe-Guard Recycled range comprises sustainable, ethical, durable styles with highly reflective properties that are ready for garment decorators to customise.
Recycled Ripstop Padded Safety Jacket (R500X) The new Recycled Ripstop Padded Safety Jacket is a tough, warm and printable hooded safety jacket with a water-repellent finish and a breathable and windproof fabric. It has a recycled abrasion-resistant ripstop outer with Repreve performance recycled padding. Made using environmentally friendly materials and from the equivalent of 23 recycled PET-bottles, the R500X offers a sustainable equivalent to conventional yarns.
The jacket is available in three colours – navy, fluorescent yellow and fluorescent orange. The yellow and orange are certified EN ISO 20471:2013+A1:2016 Class 2, and the orange is also certified RIS-3279-TOM Class 2. The navy colourway is enhanced visibility only.
Features include a YKK zip with chin guard, elasticised bound hem, cuffs and hood, shaped longer back panel, zipped front pockets and hang loop. Soft-feel printed safety bands offer a more modern and pliable fit, says the brand, while PFOA-free fabric and end-of-life recyclability make it attractive for those seeking to enhance their corporate social responsibility. The jacket is tag-free and ready to brand, with a removable zip pull, and is available in sizes S-3XL.
The Recycled Safety Polo Shirt, which uses the equivalent of five 1-litre PET plastic bottles
The new Recycled Robust Zipped Safety Hoody featuring easy-stretch printed safety bands
Recycled Safety Polo Shirt (R501X)
The new Recycled Safety Polo Shirt is an eye-catching and comfortable polo shirt in a cool and breathable soft-textured fabric with Hi Tech Stretch.
Certified EN ISO 20471:2013+A1: 2016 Class 2 (yellow and orange) and RIS-3279-TOM Class 2 (orange only), it is made from high-quality sustainable yarns, and uses the equivalent of five 1-litre 100% post-consumer recycled PET plastic bottles.
The polo has a smart three-button placket with spare button, contrast black panel and stretch ribbed collar, while its easy-stretch, printed safety bands promise a greater dynamic fit than traditional sew-on tape.
It is available in fluorescent yellow/black and fluorescent orange/black, and in dual sizing from S/M through to 2XL/3XL. It is ideal for all decoration types.
Recycled Robust Zipped Safety Hoody (R503X) Result says its new Recycled Robust Zipped Safety Hoody is an “ultra-comfortable, fashion-forward, highly visible, recycled fleece hoodie with printed body bands to enhance free movement”.
Certified to EN ISO 20471:2013+A1: 2016 Class 2 (orange and yellow) and RIS-3279-TOM Class 2 (orange only), its heavy stretch-rib cuffs and waistband and brushed fleece inner make this a tough, warm and breathable layer.
Other features include a YKK zip and removable zip pull, zipped front and chest pockets, drawcord hood, and hang loop, while easy-stretch printed safety bands ensure a pliable fit.
The R503X’s Repreve Performance recycled fabric uses environmentally friendly materials made from the equivalent of 14 recycled bottles and post-industrial waste, offering a sustainable equivalent to conventional yarns.
The hoodie comes in two colourways – fluorescent yellow/black and fluorescent orange/black – and in sizes S-3XL.
To find out more about Result’s full Recycled range and those distributors who offer it, please visit the Result Genuine Recycled website.