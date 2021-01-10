Jackets, fleece, beanies and more from the foundation of Result Clothing’s new Genuine Recycled range
The exciting new Genuine Recycled collection from Result Clothing shows the company’s commitment to producing sustainable, ethical garments whose yarn production gives off fewer emissions and consumes less energy and water than conventional yarns.
It is genuinely recycled Every garment in the range is made from as close to 100% recycled materials as possible, and every hat in the range is made from 50% recycled materials.
Result works with certified partners Perpetual, Repreve and TopGreen to create fibres made from recycled plastic, and allows Result to calculate, based on a single size L garment, the number of equivalent 1-litre bottles that would otherwise have been sent to landfill. The yarn spun from these fibres is sent to a certified mill to weave or knit fabric for the Result Genuine Recycled range.
“As with all Result ranges, all aspects of manufacture and practice have been checked to meet its high standards for a respectful, secure work environment with reasonable hours, and good wage and work conditions,” notes the company. Result also ensures that the supply chain is traceable to prove the origin of each individual garment.
All Result Genuine Recycled cardboard packaging, labels and removable hangtags are made from recycled materials, and all plastic bags are biodegradable. And, because much of the range itself can be recycled after use, its closed loop sustainability will appeal to those firms who practise or want to increase their corporate social responsibility.
“When you no longer need your garment, check its Result label, contact your local end-of-life textile options to upcycle, and give it a second life by preventing landfill,” says Result.
The Recycled 2-Layer Printable Softshell Jacket
The Recycled 2-Layer Printable Softshell Bodywarmer
The new Recycled 3-Layer Printable Softshell
Recycled 3-Layer Printable Softshell (R900X) The new Recycled 3-Layer Printable Softshell is a soft-feel softshell jacket that’s ideal for all decoration types, including print.
The 300gsm softshell jacket from Result Genuine Recycled is constructed from TopGreen environmentally friendly materials made from 19 recycled PET bottles –a sustainable equivalent to conventional yarns.
The three-layer construction consists of a 100% TopGreen recycled polyester outer, a waterproof 8,000mm, breathable 1,000g and windproof TPU mid-layer membrane, and a 100% recycled polyester microfleece inner for additional warmth.
Features include a YKK zip, reflective shoulder trim front and back, shaped body panels, open cuff and waist, stand-up collar, and a hang loop. PFOA-free fabric and end-of-life recyclable, this jacket is tag-free and ready to brand with a removable zip pull. It is available in black and navy (XS-4XL).
Recycled 2-Layer Printable Softshell Jacket (R901M&F) Result’s Recycled 2-Layer Printable Softshell Jacket is an affordable, lighter weight softshell that is ideal for all decoration types and budgets, and made from a soft-feel sustainable equivalent to conventional yarns with superior handle.
This new slim-fit softshell jacket is constructed from TopGreen environmentally friendly materials made from 19 recycled PET bottles. The two-layer construction consists of a 100% TopGreen recycled polyester outer and a 100% recycled polyester microfleece inner for warmth.
Fronted by YKK Natulon eco-friendly zips, it has a stand-up collar, soft-bound cuff and flat-hem waist. Additional benefits include it being end-of-life recyclable, tag-free and ready to brand. It is available for men (S-4XL) and women (XS-2XL) in black and navy.
Recycled 2-Layer Printable Softshell Bodywarmer (R902M&F) The new Recycled 2-Layer Printable Softshell Bodywarmer is a gilet version of the R901M&F.
Like the Printable Softshell Jackets it is made from a soft-feel sustainable equivalent to conventional yarns with superior handle and is ideal for all decoration types and budgets.
This new slim-fit softshell bodywarmer from Result Genuine Recycled is also constructed from TopGreen environmentally friendly materials made from 12 recycled PET bottles.
The two-layer construction comprises the same 100% TopGreen recycled polyester outer and a 100% recycled polyester microfleece inner for warmth, and also features YKK Natulon eco-friendly zips, stand-up collar, and hang loop, and is finished with a flat-hem waist.
It is end-of-life recyclable, tag-free and ready to brand and comes in sizes S-3XL for men and XS-2XL for women in black and navy.