The exciting new Genuine Recycled collection from Result Clothing shows the company’s commitment to producing sustainable, ethical garments whose yarn production gives off fewer emissions and consumes less energy and water than conventional yarns.

It is genuinely recycled Every garment in the range is made from as close to 100% recycled materials as possible, and every hat in the range is made from 50% recycled materials.

Result works with certified partners Perpetual, Repreve and TopGreen to create fibres made from recycled plastic, and allows Result to calculate, based on a single size L garment, the number of equivalent 1-litre bottles that would otherwise have been sent to landfill. The yarn spun from these fibres is sent to a certified mill to weave or knit fabric for the Result Genuine Recycled range.

“As with all Result ranges, all aspects of manufacture and practice have been checked to meet its high standards for a respectful, secure work environment with reasonable hours, and good wage and work conditions,” notes the company. Result also ensures that the supply chain is traceable to prove the origin of each individual garment.

All Result Genuine Recycled cardboard packaging, labels and removable hangtags are made from recycled materials, and all plastic bags are biodegradable. And, because much of the range itself can be recycled after use, its closed loop sustainability will appeal to those firms who practise or want to increase their corporate social responsibility.

“When you no longer need your garment, check its Result label, contact your local end-of-life textile options to upcycle, and give it a second life by preventing landfill,” says Result.