Recycled Thinsulate Printers Beanie (RC934X) Also new and part of Result’s Genuine Recycled range is the Recycled Thinsulate Printers Beanie, a recycled version of the classic, super-warm Thinsulate Printers Beanie (RC034X).

It is available in three colours–black, navy and red – and is made from 50% recycled acrylic (the equivalent of one 1-litre recycled PET plastic bottle) and 50% soft-feel standard acrylic. The cotton-twill patch is ready to brand and the beanie is easy to wash and quick drying.

To find out more about the full Result Genuine Recycled range and the distributors who offer it, please visit the brand’s website.

www.resultrecycled.com