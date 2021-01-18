New from Result Genuine Recycled – sustainable alternatives to classic beanie headwear styles that help to prevent plastic bottles from going to landfill
Recycled Black Compass Beanie (RC930X) The new Recycled Black Compass Beanie is a recycled version of the classic double-knit beanie, which complements the six colours of the Result Black Compass range with its contrast-colour deep cuff. Made from 50% recycled acrylic – the equivalent of one 1-litre recycled PET plastic bottle – and 50% soft-feel standard acrylic, this is a ready-to-brand and easy-wash, quick-dry, sustainable-equivalent, super-warm beanie that matches the Black Compass Padded Softshell Jacket (R237X) and Gilet (R238X) styles that are also included in the new Result Genuine Recycled range.
Recycled Thinsulate Printers Beanie (RC934X) Also new and part of Result’s Genuine Recycled range is the Recycled Thinsulate Printers Beanie, a recycled version of the classic, super-warm Thinsulate Printers Beanie (RC034X).
It is available in three colours–black, navy and red – and is made from 50% recycled acrylic (the equivalent of one 1-litre recycled PET plastic bottle) and 50% soft-feel standard acrylic. The cotton-twill patch is ready to brand and the beanie is easy to wash and quick drying.
To find out more about the full Result Genuine Recycled range and the distributors who offer it, please visit the brand’s website.