Recycled Microfleece Top (R905X and R905J) The new Recycled Microfleece Top is luxurious yet lightweight, reports the brand.

“This affordable, easy-wash, quick-dry top from the Genuine Recycled range is constructed from 165gsm, 100% recycled polyester made from the highest quality Perpetual sustainable yarns, which use 100% post-consumer, recycled PET plastic bottles, offering a sustainable equivalent to conventional yarns.”

Features include its YKK Natulon eco-friendly 1/4 zip, soft-bound elasticised hem and cuffs, decorative body stitching, and a hang loop.

Available in black, navy and grey, the Recycled Microfleece Top comes in adults’ sizes S-3XL and XS-XL for Juniors, which is ideal for schoolwear.

Recycled Microfleece Jacket (R907X) Also new from Result is the Recycled Microfleece Jacket, a lightweight, warm and affordable style.

The brand explains that this “new, luxurious-feel fleece jacket” from the Genuine Recycled range is constructed from 165gsm, 100% recycled polyester that has been made from Perpetual sustainable yarns, which are manufactured from 100% post-consumer recycled PET plastic bottles, therefore offering a sustainable equivalent to conventional yarns.

Like the new R905 styles, the R907X features YKK Natulon eco-friendly zips, soft-bound elasticised hem and cuffs, decorative body stitching, and a hang loop.

It is also PFC-free, end-of-life recyclable, tag-free and ready to brand, with removable zip-pull. It is available in sizes XS-4XL in black and navy.

“Help reduce waste sent to landfill,” says the brand. “Result Clothing is doing its bit to save the planet, isn’t it about time you did too?”

To find out more about the full Result Genuine Recycled range and those distributors who offer it, please visit the brand’s website.

www.resultrecycled.com