Essential Hygiene PPE Biodegradable Disposable Apron (RV011X) The Essential Hygiene PPE Biodegradable Disposable Apron from Result is a lightweight and disposable barrier standard surgical gown.

Made from 10gsm HDPE (high density polythene), its long length gives added protection under EU 2019/37 CE.

Essential Hygiene Recyclable Spectacle Splash Shield (RV007X) Result’s Essential Hygiene Recyclable Spectacle Splash Shield (non-PPE) is “a super-light, transparent and disposable spectacle-frame-mounted splash barrier for the face, produced from recyclable PET.

It is easy to assemble and each pack comes with five frames and 25 shields,” explains the brand, which notes that the shield conforms to Standard EN166:2001 (Eye Protection).

Essential Hygiene Natural Yarn Antibacterial Zigzag Face Mask (RV015X) The non-medical Essential Hygiene Natural Yarn Antibacterial Zigzag Face Mask is a printable, washable, reusable, patterned face mask for everyday use, with antibacterial mouth zone.

The nose and mouth zones consist of Prolen Siltex antibacterial fibres, which contain silver ions that can filter small particles from the air, reports Result.

The cheek zone is a knitted mesh that allows for air circulation.

“Made from 90% natural cotton, these masks are soft, lightweight and breathable,” notes the brand.

“They are very comfortable to wear and ideal for people with skin sensitive allergies.” The antibacterial properties last up to 20 washes if the masks are hand-washed and air-dried.

