Sustainably sourced outdoor clothing that has been created with both the end user and the environment in mind
“In an uncertain world you can rest assured Regatta Professional is continuing to provide protective, comfortable and stylish clothing for the outdoors,” says the brand. The outdoor clothing giant says it has pushed on over the summer to add to its “already huge offering”, creating new lines that not only have the wearer in mind, but the world too. “There’s not a group, team, individual or industry that Regatta Professional doesn’t cater for,” it reports. “From performance-enhancing sportswear to technologically advanced outerwear for the biggest adventures, Professional’s design department creates the best and most innovative products in the industry.”
Sustainably sourced Sustainability is a subject that should be in everybody’s interests, and it has been a major part of Regatta Professional’s plans this year. The brand has created a new range of clothing that it says is sustainably sourced and made to dramatically reduce its (and the wearer’s) impact on the environment. Honestly Made launched towards the end of 2019 and now boasts 11 products, available in a variety of colourways. In the 2021 Honestly Made range you can find bodywarmers, fleeces and protective jackets made entirely from recycled plastic bottles. “Incredibly, the recycled pieces are crafted from plastic bottles collected from recycling centres, which are then processed and spun into thread!” explains Regatta Professional.
“Honestly Made is truly sustainable and industry-leading,” it continues. “In fact, Professional is the only company in the workwear industry to offer 100% recycled fabrics and insulation.” And in the spirit of its determination to provide clothing for all, the Honestly Made collection extends to women’s designs too, something which Regatta Professional says is “often overlooked by the workwear industry”.
Thermogen jackets Regatta Professional hasn’t stopped there. It has continued its innovation to provide products to fight off the winter weather. The brand says its brand-new Thermogen jackets are guaranteed to keep wearers warm with advanced battery-operated heating panels discreetly stitched into the garments.
The Thermogen jackets are ideal for less intense activities where wearers might need additional warmth other than body heat, with the machine-washable jackets promising more than two hours of continuous heat. And Regatta Professional says it hasn’t let style slip: the jackets are smart and on-trend with the ever-popular puffer style as an option. “What’s more, the battery pack can also be used to charge your phone, so wearers don’t have to worry about running low on juice!” it adds.
Xpro styles Last, but certainly not least in its 2021 offering, Regatta Professional is launching new jackets in its Xpro range. The innovative jackets have new in-built technology: Thermoreflect and radio-frequency identification. Thermoreflect is a lining in the jacket that reflects body heat back onto the wearer, keeping them warmer without the inconvenient bulk of a padded jacket – perfect for busy people on the go. Radio-frequency identification, or RFID as it is more commonly known, is technology used in retail to prevent identity theft. Regatta Professional has ‘weaved’ RFID into the chest pockets of its Xpro jackets to stop phones, credit cards and sensitive information being scanned for theft. The brand says: “In a fast-paced world where we often don’t have time to think about our personal information being stolen, RFID technology really puts in the work for the wearer.”
Despite the unpredictable nature of 2020 across the globe, Regatta Professional hasn’t faltered in providing world-class clothing for the outdoors and workwear industry. For more information on our industry-leading pieces for 2021, don’t hesitate to find out more on the Regatta Professional website.