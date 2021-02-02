“In an uncertain world you can rest assured Regatta Professional is continuing to provide protective, comfortable and stylish clothing for the outdoors,” says the brand. The outdoor clothing giant says it has pushed on over the summer to add to its “already huge offering”, creating new lines that not only have the wearer in mind, but the world too. “There’s not a group, team, individual or industry that Regatta Professional doesn’t cater for,” it reports. “From performance-enhancing sportswear to technologically advanced outerwear for the biggest adventures, Professional’s design department creates the best and most innovative products in the industry.”

Sustainably sourced Sustainability is a subject that should be in everybody’s interests, and it has been a major part of Regatta Professional’s plans this year. The brand has created a new range of clothing that it says is sustainably sourced and made to dramatically reduce its (and the wearer’s) impact on the environment. Honestly Made launched towards the end of 2019 and now boasts 11 products, available in a variety of colourways. In the 2021 Honestly Made range you can find bodywarmers, fleeces and protective jackets made entirely from recycled plastic bottles. “Incredibly, the recycled pieces are crafted from plastic bottles collected from recycling centres, which are then processed and spun into thread!” explains Regatta Professional.

“Honestly Made is truly sustainable and industry-leading,” it continues. “In fact, Professional is the only company in the workwear industry to offer 100% recycled fabrics and insulation.” And in the spirit of its determination to provide clothing for all, the Honestly Made collection extends to women’s designs too, something which Regatta Professional says is “often overlooked by the workwear industry”.