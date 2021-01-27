Just Ts colour-matches 11 fashion colourways with Just Hoods and Just Polos. The JT100 and JT100F cotton T-shirts, iconic JH001 college hoodie and JP100 and JP100F cotton polos are all available in exact shade matches of white, heather grey, charcoal, deep black, Oxford navy, ink blue, royal blue, sky blue, burgundy, fire red and mustard colours.

Cosmic and Space styles Just Ts and Just Hoods also pair up when it comes to garments with a unique fabric effect in the form of the Cosmic and Space ranges. The Cosmic range carries the JT031 T-shirt and the JH012 hoodie, both blended from super-soft cotton, and the eye-catching Space range is available in the JT030 female-fit T-shirt and JH068 zoodie. Both of these collections across the brands are available in exact colour pairings.

Block and Surf styles “In true AWDis style, Just Ts, Just Polos and Just Hoods also carry on-trend designs, bringing customers the Block and Surf sets,” advises the brand. The bold Block collection, featuring two colourways, is available in the JT110 T-shirt, the JP110 polo and the JH038 sweat. The Surf collection is a blend of super-soft 80% ringspun cotton/20% polyester, and is available in exact matches across the JT032 T-shirt, the JP032 polo and the JH017 hoodie.

Neon and Camo styles Other connecting collections from AWDis Connect include neons – bringing together matching electric colours from Just Hoods, Just Cool and Just Ts, including green, orange, pink and yellow – plus the popular Camo range, with coordinating T-shirts, leggings, hoodies and track pants.

100% cruelty-free As part of the AWDis brands’ sustainability journey, all Just Ts garments are now officially recognised as 100% free of any animal ingredients.

“We recognise the importance of our responsibility to ensure the manufacturing methods used match the ideals of those who love and wear our products, and we are therefore thrilled to add this cruelty-free stamp to our products,” the company explains.

Using innovative fabrics and a variety of fashion colours, Just Ts promises to brighten up the market all year round and will continue to focus on highlighting connecting collections in 2021.

