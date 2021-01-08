“Each garment features a beautifully soft, brushed inner and a smooth 100% organic cotton face, with the unbeatable printability of our classic JH001. We only work with certified factories and use a blend of 80% organic cotton/20% recycled polyester to help minimise the impact on the environment,” notes the brand.
Peta-approved As part of the AWDis brands’ sustainability journey, all Just Hoods garments are also now officially recognised as 100% free of any animal ingredients.
The ‘Peta-Approved Vegan’ logo was established to label products that no animal had to suffer for, and highlights fashion companies’ commitment to animals. “We recognise the importance of our responsibility to ensure the manufacturing methods used match the ideals of those who love and wear our products and we are therefore thrilled to add this cruelty-free stamp to our products,” Just Hoods by AWDis says.
“We know our customers are looking to shop for environmentally conscious clothing with style and this new organic and recycled edit is Just Hoods’ first steps in helping to make a big difference to do better, to be better and to inspire change – change you can wear.”
Made from cotton-faced fabric that’s ideal for decoration purposes, these new colours now make the total colour offering a giant 74 – available from sizes XS through to 5XL.”
The Women’s College Hoodie (JH001F) also adds the popular shades black smoke, peppermint and vanilla milkshake to its offering, and the Kids Hoodie (JH001J) sees black smoke and peppermint added, too.
The new colour additions don’t stop there – the AWDis Sweat (JH030) adds peppermint and vanilla milkshake, the Zoodie (JH050) in adult and kids (JH050J) is available in black smoke, plus the comfy College Cuffed Jogpants (JH072) adds the much-sought-after deep black.
Women’s Fashion Cropped Zoodie (JH065) As always, Just Hoods has focused on direct customer requests for the year ahead, plus current trends, and as such will introduce the brand-new Women’s Fashion Cropped Zoodie.
“This style really hits the on-trend mark for 2021–made from super-soft ringspun cotton, this over-sized-fit crop uses our classic college fabric for ultimate printability. Paired flawlessly with jeans or leggings, pick from five colours, including dusty pink and dusty green, in 2XS-XL,” explains the brand.
The hoodie is a staple of any young urbanite’s wardrobe, and Just Hoods points out that for well over a decade it has been supplying top-quality, contemporary designs in the largest variety of colours available on the market.
“From musicians and sports teams, to streetwear start-ups and universities, our ever-growing collection of hoodies, zoodies, sweats and jackets have become the leading choice for individuals and organisations across the globe.”
Just Hoods concludes: “We stick with what we do best, and we’re only getting better at it.”