“Just Hoods by AWDis is very excited to announce that 2021 will see the launch of an all-new, completely organic and recycled collection,” declares the brand. The 100% vegan collection includes hoodies – both adults (JH201) and kids (JH201J)– zoodies (JH250) and sweats (JH230), with all colours matching the classic JH001 bestsellers. Pick from mustard, ink blue and deep black, to name but a few.

“Each garment features a beautifully soft, brushed inner and a smooth 100% organic cotton face, with the unbeatable printability of our classic JH001. We only work with certified factories and use a blend of 80% organic cotton/20% recycled polyester to help minimise the impact on the environment,” notes the brand.

Peta-approved As part of the AWDis brands’ sustainability journey, all Just Hoods garments are also now officially recognised as 100% free of any animal ingredients.

The ‘Peta-Approved Vegan’ logo was established to label products that no animal had to suffer for, and highlights fashion companies’ commitment to animals. “We recognise the importance of our responsibility to ensure the manufacturing methods used match the ideals of those who love and wear our products and we are therefore thrilled to add this cruelty-free stamp to our products,” Just Hoods by AWDis says.

“We know our customers are looking to shop for environmentally conscious clothing with style and this new organic and recycled edit is Just Hoods’ first steps in helping to make a big difference to do better, to be better and to inspire change – change you can wear.”