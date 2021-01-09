From urban fitness-fabric T-shirts to on-trend muscle hoodies and desirable matching combos, the high-quality, stylish and fashionable activewear from Just Cool by AWDis is suitable for any individual activity or team sport, says the brand.

The new Women’s Cross Back T (JC116) Launched in January 2021, the new Women’s Cross Back T is available in Arctic white, iron grey and jet black (XS-XL). The Women’s Cross Back Hoodie (JC054), added in 2020, was so popular that Just Cool has made it available as a T-shirt, providing even more matching combo options and a cooler item for indoor workouts.

“Both the Cross Back T-Shirt and the Hoodie are crafted from Just Cool’s unique Urban Cool fabric, an incredibly soft French terry material that’s also super lightweight,” explains the brand.

Urban Cool Throughout 2021, Just Cool will provide customers with more details on its fabric collections, with the Urban Cool collection at the top of the agenda. “All styles in this range achieve the ultimate urban sports-look with fashion-fit, lightweight fabric,” reports the brand.

“Boost your workout with the Cool Urban Fitness T (JC110) made from Urban Cool Fitness fabric. This cotton/polyester blended T provides maximum comfort.” With inherent stretch performance fabric properties, self-fabric crew neck and set-in sleeve design, this classic T is available in five colourways (XS-2XL).

The unisex Cool Urban T (JC004) uses Urban Cool Marl fabric and was designed with function and form in mind. With its smooth marl fabrication and relaxed fit, this T makes a statement on the streets or in the gym. Available in black, grey and navy colourways (XS–2XL).