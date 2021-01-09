Get fit in 2021 with stylish activewear
From urban fitness-fabric T-shirts to on-trend muscle hoodies and desirable matching combos, the high-quality, stylish and fashionable activewear from Just Cool by AWDis is suitable for any individual activity or team sport, says the brand.
The new Women’s Cross Back T (JC116) Launched in January 2021, the new Women’s Cross Back T is available in Arctic white, iron grey and jet black (XS-XL). The Women’s Cross Back Hoodie (JC054), added in 2020, was so popular that Just Cool has made it available as a T-shirt, providing even more matching combo options and a cooler item for indoor workouts.
“Both the Cross Back T-Shirt and the Hoodie are crafted from Just Cool’s unique Urban Cool fabric, an incredibly soft French terry material that’s also super lightweight,” explains the brand.
Urban Cool Throughout 2021, Just Cool will provide customers with more details on its fabric collections, with the Urban Cool collection at the top of the agenda. “All styles in this range achieve the ultimate urban sports-look with fashion-fit, lightweight fabric,” reports the brand.
“Boost your workout with the Cool Urban Fitness T (JC110) made from Urban Cool Fitness fabric. This cotton/polyester blended T provides maximum comfort.” With inherent stretch performance fabric properties, self-fabric crew neck and set-in sleeve design, this classic T is available in five colourways (XS-2XL).
The unisex Cool Urban T (JC004) uses Urban Cool Marl fabric and was designed with function and form in mind. With its smooth marl fabrication and relaxed fit, this T makes a statement on the streets or in the gym. Available in black, grey and navy colourways (XS–2XL).
Top style Just Cool’s top style focuses for 2021 include the Urban Sleeveless Muscle Hoodie (JC053), cut to flatter physiques and offering comfort with its four-way stretch fabric. Sticking with the hoodie theme, the Girlie Cross Back Hoodie (JC054) is designed to take wearers from rest day to the gym and promises versatility with “maximum comfort and maximum style”.
Top on-trend colours in the customers’ favourite Cool T (JC001) and Women’s Cool T (JC005) include blush and ink blue.
Stylish matching and complementary combinations The Cool Flex 1/2 Zip Top (JC030) and Girlie Cool Flex 1/2 Zip Top (JC035) are ideal top layers that offer complementary pairing. Features include an active fit, reflective detailing, chin guard, 1/2 zip and stand-up collar for ventilation. The tops are available in three colourways in sizes S-2XL.
“The Cool-Flex fabric from Just Cool boasts a liberating range of movement to help you beat your goals, together,” adds the brand.
For women, a popular performance combo is the Seamless Crop Top (JC166) and Seamless Leggings (JC167), which feature a trend-driven seamless design for added shape and comfort. “The crop top is fashion meets fitness with its racerback design and self-fabric binding around the scoop neckline and armholes for a clean finish,” notes Just Cool.
The Seamless Leggings feature a tight fit and high waistband for support along with a comfortable stretch fabric for ease of movement. They’re available in three fashion colours (XS–XL).
Sustainability As part of the AWDis brands’ sustainability journey, all Just Cool garments are also now officially recognised as 100% free of any animal ingredients. The ‘Peta-Approved Vegan’ logo was established to label products that no animal had to suffer for, and highlights fashion companies’ commitment to animals.
“We recognise the importance of our responsibility to ensure the manufacturing methods used match the ideals of those who love and wear our products and we are therefore thrilled to add this cruelty-free stamp to our products.”
Just Cool says it will continue to produce performance-ready garments that make customers “look cool, feel cool and stay cool”.