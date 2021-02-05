IS Enterprises (ISE), a leading supplier of promotional clothing, promises garment decorators and corporate customers top-quality clothing – including a range of activewear and lifestyle garments – from a variety of different brands. ISE maintains stock that can support last-minute requirements, and also specialises in bespoke orders. The company has expertise in all areas of design and materials, ensuring that garments meet customers’ required criteria as well as being easy to customise by embroidery and transfer printing.

There are a number of new additions to the ISE collection for 2021.

The new Executive Cool Mesh Safety Vest (R479X) from Safe-Guard by Result This cool mesh, pocketed, lightweight and breathable safety vest made from 145gsm, 100% polyester is generous in its size, says ISE. The tag-free, ready-to-brand style features two 50mm sewn-on reflective bands around the body and one band over each shoulder, meeting EN ISO 20471: 2013 Class 2 requirements. Other features include a clear ID pass pocket, tear-release pockets, heavy-duty zip and a radio loop. It is available in fluorescent orange and fluorescent yellow (S-3XL).

The Safe-Guard by Result Core High Viz Vest (R200X) This style is now available in a new range of colours in addition to its original fluorescent yellow: hi-vis fluorescent orange, which is EN ISO 20471:2013 + A1: 2016 Class2certified, and 12 other enhanced visibility colours (R200XEV). It features 50mm sewn-on reflective body bands and tear-release fastening, and is available in sizes XS (not fluorescent orange), S/M, L/XL and 2XL/3XL. “With generous sizing to wear as an over-garment, it features a full shoulder and chest space for a logo,” says ISE.

The new Core Enhanced Visibility Vest (R200XEV) colours are white, royal, sky, lime, paramedic green, red, pink, raspberry, burgundy, purple, navy and black. The new Core Junior Enhanced Visibility Vest (R200JEV) colours are royal, sky, lime, red, pink, burgundy and navy.