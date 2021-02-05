A specialist in bespoke orders, ISE also boasts new additions to its collection – from fluorescent vests to pom-pom beanies
IS Enterprises (ISE), a leading supplier of promotional clothing, promises garment decorators and corporate customers top-quality clothing – including a range of activewear and lifestyle garments – from a variety of different brands. ISE maintains stock that can support last-minute requirements, and also specialises in bespoke orders. The company has expertise in all areas of design and materials, ensuring that garments meet customers’ required criteria as well as being easy to customise by embroidery and transfer printing.
There are a number of new additions to the ISE collection for 2021.
The new Executive Cool Mesh Safety Vest (R479X) from Safe-Guard by Result This cool mesh, pocketed, lightweight and breathable safety vest made from 145gsm, 100% polyester is generous in its size, says ISE. The tag-free, ready-to-brand style features two 50mm sewn-on reflective bands around the body and one band over each shoulder, meeting EN ISO 20471: 2013 Class 2 requirements. Other features include a clear ID pass pocket, tear-release pockets, heavy-duty zip and a radio loop. It is available in fluorescent orange and fluorescent yellow (S-3XL).
The Safe-Guard by Result Core High Viz Vest (R200X) This style is now available in a new range of colours in addition to its original fluorescent yellow: hi-vis fluorescent orange, which is EN ISO 20471:2013 + A1: 2016 Class2certified, and 12 other enhanced visibility colours (R200XEV). It features 50mm sewn-on reflective body bands and tear-release fastening, and is available in sizes XS (not fluorescent orange), S/M, L/XL and 2XL/3XL. “With generous sizing to wear as an over-garment, it features a full shoulder and chest space for a logo,” says ISE.
The new Core Enhanced Visibility Vest (R200XEV) colours are white, royal, sky, lime, paramedic green, red, pink, raspberry, burgundy, purple, navy and black. The new Core Junior Enhanced Visibility Vest (R200JEV) colours are royal, sky, lime, red, pink, burgundy and navy.
Thermoquilt Gilet from Result (R239X) “The R239X is a microtunnel gilet that delivers super-soft, lightweight, breathable and sustainable warmth in any weather,” explains ISE.
“It features zip pockets, full-front zip with chin guard, contrast lining and detailing, soft bound elasticised armhole and hem, and a 140gsm Repreve recycled polyester insulative filling using environmentally-friendly materials made from recycled plastic bottles and post-industrial waste, offering a sustainable equivalent to conventional yarns. It is easy to pack with excellent recovery, has high heat retention, and is quiet to wear.”
It is available in royal/navy, navy/navy, navy/lime, black/red, black/orange, black/black and grey/black (XS-3XL), and is suitable for embroidery.
Colourful and sparkling headwear New additions to Result’s popular Winter Essentials range include the Adult and Junior Pom Pom Beanie (RC028X and RC028J), heavyweight hats that are knitted double thickness for warmth and feature a deep fold cuff.
These washable beanies are label-free and ready to brand with embroidery. Part of Result’s vibrant Colour collection, they are available in flo yellow, black, bottle green, navy, flo orange, purple, royal, grey and red.
A vintage classic brought up to date with new neon colours and fresh styling, the new Result Detroit 1⁄2 Mesh Truckers Cap (RC089X) is a five-panel cap which features a white front panel with colour-contrast mesh and peak, snapback adjuster, semi-curved fabric recycled PE peak, and tear-away label. It is suitable for embroidery and transfer print and is available in red/white, super pink/white, royal/white, navy/white, bottle/white, purple/white and black/white.
The perfect way to add glamour, the new Result New York Sparkle Cap (RC090X) is part of Result’s bestselling Core value range. The five-panel RC090X cap features a stiffened front panel, tear-and-release adjuster, fabric curved recycled PE peak, and pony tail hole. It has a tear-away label, is suitable for embroidery and transfer print, and is available in baby pink, black, gold and silver.
The complete ISE collection is available from stock.