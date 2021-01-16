As a leading global name in everyday basicswear, Gildan says it always strives to establish new ways to provide its customers with the absolute best, most efficient, service possible.

“Whether it’s the creation of new standout styles, the introduction of bold new colours, or the unveiling of new durably-comfortable fabric blends, we never tire in our on-going effort to improve and enhance the online shopping experience for those who turn to Gildan day in and day out for quality clothing.”

Find Inventory With the introduction of its new ‘Find Inventory’ portal on mygildan.com, Gildan has set out to make it even easier for its customers to find the precise Gildan product they want in a quicker, more efficient manner than ever before.

From the home page of mygildan.com, customers can now navigate to the ‘Find Inventory’ page (www.mygildan.com/store/eu/inventory/find-inventory.jsp), where they can specify the exact style they seek and simply click ‘View Inventory’ to discover the current stock level availability of various European distributors. Thanks to this convenient online search engine, no matter what Gildan product you are looking for, locating it is as simple as point and click.

Tear Away labels The ‘Find Inventory’ tool is not the only exciting new development for Gildan this year. For those looking for an ideal canvas for printing, 2021 also marks the first year that all Gildan European styles feature Tear Away labels: decorators can now easily remove the entire two-layer label for full customisation, or just the top layer in order to retain sizing information.

“And of course, our commitment to corporate social responsibility remains central to everything that Gildan does,” notes the brand. “All of our garments are manufactured in our very own Wrap-certified facilities, using materials and components that are all Oeko-Tex compliant.” For more details, visit genuineresponsibility.com.

www.mygildan.com