Introducing the new Original Polo, which promises “outstanding fabric, outstanding price and outstanding embellishment options”
For 2021, Fruit of the Loom has released new styles, new sizes and new colours which are not to be missed, says the brand, which suggests that these new releases are “worth keeping your eye on to make sure you stay up to date”.
The Original Polo “Outstanding fabric, outstanding price and outstanding embellishment options, the new Original Polo by Fruit of the Loom is an amazing all-rounder, pure and simple,” declares the brand. “Available in ten great colours in sizes S-3XL, it is an amazing, affordable option for big advertising campaigns, events or work clothing.” The polo stands out in particular thanks to its “unbeatable value for money” and is perfect for further finishing and embellishment. Made of 100% ringspun cotton fabric with a classic fit and great design features, including side seams, colour-coordinating buttons and detachable tear-away label.
And it’s not just a hit in terms of function either, reports Fruit, noting that the polo is also highly versatile and works well in any profession and at any promotion or event. “Whether in customer service, for the office, at events or when playing golf – the Original Polo is great for every occasion and is incredibly adaptable,” it adds. The straight fit and elegant collar ensure the wearer always looks well dressed, while the high-quality material and side seams round off the classic, elegant look.
Limitless styling potential Depending on what style is desired, the new polo works equally well as a casual office outfit when worn with suit trousers or with jeans; or those who prefer a more laidback look can try wearing it with a pair of the brand’s tracksuit bottoms.
With ten classic colours to choose from, the styling potential of the new Original Polo is limitless, says Fruit. “You can choose from azure blue, black, burgundy, deep navy, heather grey, light graphite, red, royal blue, sky blue and white, depending entirely on your customer’s taste and corporate identity. And the tear-away label gives companies the option of personalising the polo to best suit their own image.
“Alongside its unbeatable price, great look and practical details, the Original Polo is also very easy to care for,” adds the brand–the garment can be machine-washed at 40°C and is suitable for tumble drying.
“The combination of all these great properties makes the new Original Polo the best choice out there for 2021. “Looking for incredible? Then try the new Original Polo from Fruit of the Loom!” states the brand.