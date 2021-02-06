For 2021, Fruit of the Loom has released new styles, new sizes and new colours which are not to be missed, says the brand, which suggests that these new releases are “worth keeping your eye on to make sure you stay up to date”.

The Original Polo “Outstanding fabric, outstanding price and outstanding embellishment options, the new Original Polo by Fruit of the Loom is an amazing all-rounder, pure and simple,” declares the brand. “Available in ten great colours in sizes S-3XL, it is an amazing, affordable option for big advertising campaigns, events or work clothing.” The polo stands out in particular thanks to its “unbeatable value for money” and is perfect for further finishing and embellishment. Made of 100% ringspun cotton fabric with a classic fit and great design features, including side seams, colour-coordinating buttons and detachable tear-away label.

And it’s not just a hit in terms of function either, reports Fruit, noting that the polo is also highly versatile and works well in any profession and at any promotion or event. “Whether in customer service, for the office, at events or when playing golf – the Original Polo is great for every occasion and is incredibly adaptable,” it adds. The straight fit and elegant collar ensure the wearer always looks well dressed, while the high-quality material and side seams round off the classic, elegant look.