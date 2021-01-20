The Écologie by AWDis brand has a vision – to build a better future for our planet, without comprising on quality and style.

Cascades Organic Kids Tee (EA001J) For 2021, the brand has launched the new Cascades Organic Kids Tee to match the popular adults’ EA001.

“With a luxuriously soft hand-feel, this 100% organic cotton T is not only stylish, but is also kind to the environment,” reports Écologie, adding that the new kids’ edition T looks great on its own, or makes an excellent base for prints and embroidery. The EA001J is available in six key colours and from sizes 2XS-XL.

Environmental sustainability and low carbon impact are at the forefront of Écologie’s innovation when developing fashion-forward yet affordable ranges; therefore, the brand will be providing eco-conscious customers with information on its four sustainable fabrics throughout the year – namely, organic cotton, regenerated cotton, recycled polyester and eco viscose.

“All Écologie 100% organic cotton garments have a super-soft hand-feel, ensuring quality garments that have minimal impact on the environment,” states the brand. The newest EA001J kids’ T-shirt joins the organic cotton family alongside the range’s favourites, including the Cascades Organic Tee (EA001, also available in the EA001F women’s fit), the Corcovado Organic Hoody (EA041) and the Etosha Organic Polo (EA011). The organic cotton process significantly reduces water waste, ensures workers aren’t exposed to harmful chemicals, and combats climate change, points out Écologie.