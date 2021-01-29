Eco Spirit was developed under the belief that if given the choice, the majority of people would happily choose a sustainable product over a conventional garment. However, in the era of fast fashion, tighter margins and increasing competition, the consumer’s budget may not always allow for this choice to be made, suggests the brand. To make this concept a reality, all Eco Spirit products have been developed to be desirable, ethically priced (so as to be accessible to everyone) and with the simple mantra of ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ throughout the manufacture and product life cycle.

Reduce ”We only develop high-quality, durable products that last longer, without need for replacement, allowing the market to buy better and help to reduce unnecessary consumption,” explains Eco Spirit.

“We significantly reduce our carbon footprint and water usage by using certified organic or recycled materials only.” In addition, the brand’s UK distributor, Absolute Apparel, is powered by 100% renewable electricity and has been operating with a purely electrical fleet for all material handling since 2018.

Re-use The brand ensures all its products are crafted to the highest standards with “luxurious fabrics and premium fashion styling”, creating garments that look good and feel great and will be worn again and again, helping to reduce the amount of clothing that ends up in landfill.

Recycle “We are committed to using organic, natural resources where possible, however in order to meet our high quality standards, we must occasionally use man-made fabrics,” explains Eco Spirit. The brand uses recycled man-made materials only, with no compromise on quality while still reducing its environmental impact.

All Eco Spirit products are 100% vegan and designed to be “the decorator’s friend, with unbelievably smooth, clean surfaces for the most intricate embellishments, and a unique ‘Eco Spirit finish’ to all fabrics to create an exceptionally soft handle”. All items feature tear-away labels, and the cotton is combed and ringspun.

Developed to be “the ideal garments for retailers”, the brand’s styles have also found their home as the ethically conscious choice for schoolwear and workwear, reports Eco Spirit. The brand has also been well received in promotional merchandise “due to the premium image it generates for a branding campaign, combined with the surprisingly affordable price tag”.