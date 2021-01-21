One Flex Plus The One Flex range consists of 47 colours, with more in the offing for 2021. Dae Ha also has the ability to produce custom One Flex colours, which it can provide exclusivity for, subject to MOQs, along with all its other HTV. “And with fantastic pricing to boost your profits, can you afford not to be using One Flex?” asks Dae Ha UK.

Classic Flex Dae Ha is bringing its Classic Flex to the UK for the first time, starting with 16 colours, which are now in stock, and increasing the range to 32 colours during the course of the year ahead. An economical HTV that promises the highest quality and wash-durability, Classic Flex is perfectly suited for designs such as sports names and numbers, logos and lettering, with fast weeding from the zero-tack release liner, and for where every penny counts, advises Dae Ha UK.