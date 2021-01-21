Saving you time and money throughout 2021
Dae Ha’s popular One Flex PU HTV has undergone an enhancement to make this everyday printing HTV [heat-transfer vinyl] “probably the most user-friendly PU film available in the UK today”, says Dae Ha UK, the brand’s UK distributor.
“Customers will find One Flex even easier to cut and weed ultra-fine detail, while removing the hot peel release liner after pressing will become completely effortless, greatly increasing your productivity.”
One Flex Plus The One Flex range consists of 47 colours, with more in the offing for 2021. Dae Ha also has the ability to produce custom One Flex colours, which it can provide exclusivity for, subject to MOQs, along with all its other HTV. “And with fantastic pricing to boost your profits, can you afford not to be using One Flex?” asks Dae Ha UK.
Classic Flex Dae Ha is bringing its Classic Flex to the UK for the first time, starting with 16 colours, which are now in stock, and increasing the range to 32 colours during the course of the year ahead. An economical HTV that promises the highest quality and wash-durability, Classic Flex is perfectly suited for designs such as sports names and numbers, logos and lettering, with fast weeding from the zero-tack release liner, and for where every penny counts, advises Dae Ha UK.
High Performance Sublimation Paper Launching in early 2021, Dae Ha has developed its very own range of High Performance Sublimation Papers, which are manufactured “in a unique way to bring you brighter, more vivid print results, with superb anti-ghosting properties”, promises the company.
The Multi-Purpose (M-Type) paper is suitable for soft and hard substrates, such as polyester-based textiles, mugs, phone cases and tiles. The Stretch (S-Type) paper, with added adhesive tack, is perfect for adhering to shiny or slippery fabrics such as swimsuits, sportswear and banners during heat pressing, and is said to eliminate ghosting or loss of details due to textile shrinkage or movements in the transfer process.
Dae Ha Sublimation Paper will be available in various widths and roll lengths, and also as A3/A4 sheets, and is suitable for application onto various Dae Ha HTV films, such as Holographic and Metallic.
HTV Letter Remover Dae Ha UK has partnered with AlbaChem to supply its liquid-based HTV Letter Remover – “an HTV remover like no other” – which will enable customers to remove HTV and residues from most fabrics. The Yorker spout allows for easy application, minimising waste, says the company.
“HTV Letter Remover saves you time and money by dramatically reducing ‘seconds’, and is fast drying while leaving no stains. It also does not contain any chlorinated solvents. Producing chemical products that comply with today’s demanding health, safety and environmental restrictions, and that are cost- and production-effective, is AlbaChem’s trademark.”
Lotus sustainable heat presses Manufactured in Italy since 1972, Lotus Heat Presses are available in manual, semi-automatic or pneumatic versions, in sizes from small up to XXL, weighing 1,200kg. Many feature the ability to quick-change lower platens, be used as a cap press, or have heated lower platens.
“The presses’ unique Mika-Tech smart heating technology provides the most accurate and even heating of the platen on the market, and all the presses are ergonomically friendly and effortless to use day in, day out, no matter how hard they are worked,” reports Dae Ha UK. “Lotus presses are also extremely durable, very robust, and come with an industry-leading two-year warranty. ‘Sustainable. Durable. Reliable’.”
Contact Dae Ha UK for more information on any of its products and to request free samples.