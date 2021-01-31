Boutique Australian ink manufacturer Colormaker Industries is set to ramp up its focus on Permaset product innovation and sustainability during the course of 2021, building on its reputation as a leader in sustainable manufacturing.

A little bit of Australian sunshine in every drop of Permaset inks In 2019, Colormaker Industries installed a 100kW solar array on the roof of its Brookvale factory. This produces twice as much electricity as the company uses to power its production processes – enough to power 20 local homes and save over 150 tonnes of greenhouse gases per year. At the time of filing, the array had already saved 190 tonnes of greenhouse gases.

Colormaker continues to explore ways to reduce energy consumption, recently commissioning an energy audit. It is now planning the installation of a raft of equipment that will not only reduce energy consumption outright, but will also monitor energy consumption in real time, allowing modification of practices on the shop floor. The company was recently asked to present at a Smart Energy Council webinar.