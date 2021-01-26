Introduced after popular demand, and new for 2021, is the Casual T Classic 150 Ladies (CR1500L). This lady-fit style uses the same high-quality fabric in a flattering, fitted silhouette and stylish longer body length to complement the men’s and kids’ styles. The all-new Classic Ringspun Vest (CR1530) is now available in deep stocks too. Designed for comfort with a wide back and self-fabric binding to the neck and armholes, it is available in four colours.

Ringspun Blended Sweatshirts The highly anticipated Ringspun Blended Sweatshirt range is new for 2021 and has already been met with great fanfare, report the brand. “These ground-breaking sweats arrived late 2020 in three styles: the Sweatshirt (C2400), Hooded (C2200) and Jog Pants (C2300), setting new standards for uncompromising value and quality for our fast-paced industry.”

Made from a classic 280gsm soft brushed-back fabric in a 50% ringspun cotton/50% polyester blend to create a luxe hand-feel, these sweats are about to become your new favourites, promises Casual Classics. In a wide range of 14 colours from S–5XL, there is something for everyone across core colours for workwear through to fashion-favourite shades.

Babywear ”Babywear is set to see a boom in 2021 and the Baby Body Suit (C800T) in super-soft interlock ringspun cotton has already proven to be a bestseller.” The soft fabric and wide openings ensure it provides the ultimate comfort for babies, with the added bonus of an excellent canvas for the decorator.

The babywear range has seen new colours and an expansion with two great new styles: the Long Sleeve Body Suit (C8020T) and the Classic Baby Romper Suit (C8030T) both come in 100% combed ringspun cotton with Oeko-Tex dyeing – making these suits soft and gentle against the skin.

Designed to be easy to use, with envelope-neck openings, stretchy interlock fabric and popper fastenings, they also have a clear front design to allow ample space for decoration. With sizing from 0-3 months through to 12-18 months, the baby suits are available in up to six colours for 2021.

“With all these new additions for 2021, you can be confident Casual Classics has all the elements you need to give your customers exactly what they want,” promises the brand. “So, for products famous for their quality, value and style, check out the complete range available exclusively at Absolute Apparel.”

www.absoluteapparel.co.uk