The Morf range Ever popular due to its versatile and functional nature, the Morf range from Beechfield is another collection which has continued to grow and evolve over the years.

“This year, more than ever, we’ve seen the range increase in popularity and, for 2021, we’re launching a further 25 colourways across three different Morf styles.

These include the versatile and multi-purpose Morf Recycled (B915), which is also made using 100% recycled polyester.”

Made from what Beechfield reports as the world’s number one recycled fibre, Repreve polyester, the B915 aims to help reduce plastic pollution while maintaining comfort with a breathable, ultra-stretch fabric.

“It’s another fine example of how we’re working hard to provide sustainable alternatives to our classic Beechfield styles without compromising on design,” the brand notes.

The new Morf Premium Anti-Bacterial (B910) and the Junior Morf Premium Anti-Bacterial (B910b) have both been treated with an antimicrobial technology to help keep wearers fresher for longer.

“All of our Morfs are machine-washable up to 40°C and can be worn in more than 12 different ways, making them a highly versatile, year-round wardrobe staple,” reports Beechfield.

Morfs can also be worn as a soft, reusable face covering throughout the day.

An integral part of Beechfield design is its diverse colourways. The brand has introduced three brand-new colours for the Morf Spacer Marl (B901), each with the style’s signature printed spacer effect – Spacer Coral, Spacer Lime and Spacer Olive.

Softshell Sports Tech Neck Warmer (B320b) The Junior Softshell Sports Tech Neck Warmer has been designed to complement the adult’s version (B320) while still featuring the design’s elasticated drawcord and streamline, contoured fit that locks in warmth and maximises comfort.

“Flat seams and a lightweight, breathable fabric make the style super-wearable, while its quick-drying, windproof properties make for optimum performance when facing the elements,” reports Beechfield.

“This isn’t the only exciting news for Softshell either as we’ve also introduced a duo of contemporary new colourways to the range – fluorescent yellow and graphite grey.”

Fluoro colourways run through into Beechfield’s Thermal Snowstar Beanie (B439) design too, providing flashes of vibrancy that make the pom-pom-decorated hat perfect for fashion, workwear and anything in between.

The classic ribbed beanie is lined with microfleece and can be worn cuffed or slouched.

Urbanwear Snapbacks The brand is also excited to introduce its Urbanwear 5 Panel Snapback (B649) and Urbanwear 6 Panel Snapback (B648).

“Launching the first snapback designs to the popular Urbanwear collection, B648 and B649 feature the range’s mid-curve peak motif and offer a choice between a seamless five-panel front and a structured six-panel design.

“The neutral Urbanwear colour palette is the epitome of 2021 street style,” Beechfield promises.

