The Cotton Group’s sustainability work is integrated into its culture and values, reports the company.

“We believe a long-term approach is a must when it comes to dealing with complex sustainability issues, and we work to ensure that sustainability is integrated into all aspects of everything we do. Our entire business must be conducted in a way that is economically, socially and environmentally sustainable. A responsible approach is adopted at every stage of the process from design and sourcing, to manufacturing, quality control, logistics and sales.”

The company highlights the #, Organic and Royal sweatshirts lines from its brand B&C Collection, which feature “up-to-date designs, retail-inspired colours, quality details and exceptional decoration results, at unbelievably competitive prices”.