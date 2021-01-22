“We’ve expanded the BagBase Recycled range as part of our on-going mission to provide products which offer style, sustainability and substance in equal measure,” the brand reports.

“However, when it comes to today’s eco-conscious styling, there’s more to a product than simply what it’s made of. Materials and fabrics are an integral part of what makes a product enviro-sensitive, but durability and longevity are essential design features too. Throwaway culture is out, making way for a more considered approach to styling outfits and accessorising wardrobes.

“All of the styles in our Recycled range are designed to be sustainable and built to last. The collection provides robust designs that maximise performance, as well as lengthening the lifespan of a product in order to minimise its environmental impact.”

Recycled Twin Handle Cooler Backpack (BG287) New for 2021, the Recycled Twin Handle Cooler Backpack borrows from Scandinavian design for a fashionable revamp of the classic cooler lunch bag. Strongly influenced by the popularity of BagBase’s Twin Handle Roll-Top Backpack (BG118), the BPA-free design is the perfect way to keep drinks and snacks cool in conscious, practical style.

Featuring an insulated main compartment and a handy PEVA wipe-clean interior, this 100% recycled polyester bag provides the perfect laidback look for outdoor adventures, trips to the park or even the daily commute. Padded, adjustable straps ensure ergonomic comfort, while twin carry handles and a zippered front pocket tick all the boxes of modern multi-functionality.

Recycled Cross Body Pouch (BG283) This new pouch has a sleek silhouette and slimline design that lays close to the body for subtle security, making it the ideal practical travel wallet, points out BagBase. The pouch can be worn over or under clothes and lays perfectly flat on a press for ease of rebranding.

“Made using 100% recycled polyester to the equivalent of approximately two single-use plastic bottles, BG283 is as eco-friendly as it is hardwearing and trend-savvy,” the brand concludes.

