DTG printers Whether you are new to DTG or require a high-production machine, Amaya promises it has the answer. Polyprint, which manufactures the popular TexJet Echo2, has created a printer that can output 80–100 prints per eight-hour shift. “It requires very little maintenance, can be switched off for around 30 days without flushing, has a very economic cost per print and gives an excellent print quality at up to 41x60cm size,” reports Amaya. Polyprint also produces the TexJet Shortee 2 with a smaller print area, priced from £7,950, and a “top level” pretreater – the Pretreater Pro.

If you want to print 1,000+ pieces per shift then Amaya offers the Kornit Digital range of equipment. “All the models have built-in pretreatment, which allows for more production and less manpower,” explains the company. “They also have the lowest cost per print available. If you are a screen printer and your normal order size is around 500, then please come and see a demonstration on how you can save money and save on labour.”

The latest HD products are the Kornit Atlas, the Kornit Avalanche and the Kornit Storm, all giving different levels of production, and are topped by the Kornit Vulcan Plus, “the ultimate in high-speed DTG printing”.

Fitting in between the Polyprint and the Kornit ranges is the just-introduced Roland Texart XT-640S DTG printer. This printer supports up to eight platens and can be programmed to print on a mixture of platen and garment sizes.