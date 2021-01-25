Visit Amaya for an in-person or virtual demo of print and embroidery equipment that will help you to grow your business
Amaya is inviting customers to visit its “permanent exhibition centres” in Nottingham and Hampshire, either in person or virtually, to find the right equipment to help grow their business.
Experts at Amaya’s Nottingham showrooms can demonstrate the latest in Melco modular embroidery machines, Polyprint TexJet DTG printers and pretreaters, the new Roland Texart XT-640S DTG printer, Roland print-and-cut and UV printers, Oki white toner printers, Forever transfer paper, Sef garment film and Stahls’ heat presses.
A second showroom is set up specifically for Kornit Digital DTG printers and Chiossi e Cavazzuti tunnel dryers, where potential customers can bring their own garments to test fully these high-production industrial DTG printers in a working environment.
DTG printers Whether you are new to DTG or require a high-production machine, Amaya promises it has the answer. Polyprint, which manufactures the popular TexJet Echo2, has created a printer that can output 80–100 prints per eight-hour shift. “It requires very little maintenance, can be switched off for around 30 days without flushing, has a very economic cost per print and gives an excellent print quality at up to 41x60cm size,” reports Amaya. Polyprint also produces the TexJet Shortee 2 with a smaller print area, priced from £7,950, and a “top level” pretreater – the Pretreater Pro.
If you want to print 1,000+ pieces per shift then Amaya offers the Kornit Digital range of equipment. “All the models have built-in pretreatment, which allows for more production and less manpower,” explains the company. “They also have the lowest cost per print available. If you are a screen printer and your normal order size is around 500, then please come and see a demonstration on how you can save money and save on labour.”
The latest HD products are the Kornit Atlas, the Kornit Avalanche and the Kornit Storm, all giving different levels of production, and are topped by the Kornit Vulcan Plus, “the ultimate in high-speed DTG printing”.
Fitting in between the Polyprint and the Kornit ranges is the just-introduced Roland Texart XT-640S DTG printer. This printer supports up to eight platens and can be programmed to print on a mixture of platen and garment sizes.
Embroidery machines ”Have you ever looked at your embroidery production and worked out the cost of your machine downtime?” asks Amaya. “Heads switched off on a multi-head because of smaller orders, time lost when setting up a new production run and changing threads, etc.” The Melco EMT16 Plus modular system “drastically improves” efficiency and production, says Amaya, as production can be increased or split up as needed to suit orders. “Come for a demonstration and let us show you how you can reduce your downtime.”
Print-and-cut and UV printers Amaya offers a range of Roland print-and-cut and UV printers. “Let our Roland experts demonstrate how you can build your business with the latest Roland equipment.”
White toner printers and transfer paper Amaya offers the Oki Pro 9541WT A3+, Oki Pro 8432WT A3 and the Oki Pro 7411WT A4 white toner printers, which can be used with Forever transfer paper to print full colour onto dark and light garments and many different substrates.
“The Forever paper is very easy to use and gives high-quality prints and very fine lettering,” notes the company. “There are many different types of paper for various applications; the most popular are Forever Laser Dark, which is used for full-colour printing onto dark garments, and Forever Flex Soft, for single-colour, complex designs.
Garment film and vinyl Amaya also offers the full range of Sef garment films, which it recommends for its easy weeding and a high-quality finish, as well as for being both eco-friendly and low cost.
Heat presses A wide range of high-quality presses are available from Amaya, including the popular Fusion IQ and the Hotronix Auto Open. “Whatever your requirements, let our specialists demonstrate and advise on the best equipment to help you grow your business and take it to the next level,” concludes Amaya.