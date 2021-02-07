The line-up of the new Tajima TMEZ range of embroidery machines is now complete, reports UK distributor AJS. The machines, which are now available in 2-, 4-, 6- and 8-heads, as well as a single-head, have the same features as other Tajima embroidery machines “and much, much more”, adds the company. “These features have been developed by Tajima for you, the embroiderer, over its 76-year history. From the very first Tajima produced in 1964 (TM-J106), Tajima has been the most recognised, respected and recommended name in the embroidery machine market. ‘Fashioning your future. Tajima always leads, never follows’.”

Intelligent Thread Management “The TMEZ machines are a world’s first – the first embroidery machines without manual tensions,” says AJS. “I-TM is the name given to this technology, which stands for ‘Intelligent Thread Management’. I-TM cleverly looks at the design and delivers exactly the right amount and length of thread that is needed for that exact stitch. No more manual thread tension adjustment, which makes it much easier for non-skilled operatives to operate the machines, and it will give consistent results and virtually eliminates the age-old problem of pulling on designs.”

Full of features The TMEZ range of embroidery machines boasts a wide array of features. As well as the I-TM technology mentioned earlier, it includes a digitally controlled presser foot (DCP); a large, full-colour touchscreen operating panel; a fine stitch mode, which makes it easy to sew difficult, twisted threads; picker-less trimmers; and easy-threading heads. Other features embroiderers can expect from a Tajima TMEZ machine are a large memory, two USB and one LAN ports, a laser position marker, a super-slim cylinder arm for easier access, thread trappers, a new universal needle plate, and head control keys. It is also barcode-ready for easy networking, while the new reinforced wide cap frame has enhanced the embroidery stability, increasing the rotational speed to 1,000rpm.

What is DCP? DCP stands for ‘digitally controlled presser foot’, which allows the machine to embroider on very thin to thick material or seamed sections without fluttering. DCP keeps embroidery quality high while reducing broken needles, thread breakage, skip stitching, etc.

Is your shop networked? The Tajima TMEZ machines can easily receive embroidery data by connecting the embroidery software to a network. Pulse software simplifies the process of personalisation, explains AJS, and allows for the “smoothest design data generation and transmission to the machine”. Open and send or call designs to the machine by simply scanning a barcode or typing the design name in on the screen.

Fine stitch mode “Fine stitch (FS) is a special mode that provides stability and creates a high quality of embroidery that makes it easy to sew with hard-to-embroider threads,” says AJS. “FS mode improves the quality of embroidery created with thick thread or soft-twisted thread like metallic and heavier yarns that are difficult to use with the normal machine settings. As a standard part of the TMAR machine firmware, FS mode can be turned on with an easy settings change.”

Accessories Options on the Tajima TMEZ range include cap frames, table tops and border frame, Swarovski stone-attaching device, air clamps, tubular sock frame, pocket frames and sequins. Also available is a multi-cording device that can embroider six various types or colour of cords. “In all, what the TMEZ is giving you as a user is a much simpler and more productive working day,” points out AJS. “With all its technology and features, the TMEZ is a range of machines designed with the operator in mind.”

Scott Mason, sales manager at AJS, adds: “With the TMEZ, anyone can be an embroidery expert.”

