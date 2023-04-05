Heat transfer specialist Supacolor has announced a partnership with Inktavo, a software solutions provider for the garment decoration industry, for a new education initiative.

Together, they will provide new educational opportunities and resources for garment decorators who are looking to be more efficient, develop new print fulfilment capabilities and increase revenue.

Upcoming plans include a four-part webcast series hosted by Craig Mertens, director of product education at Inktavo. The first class will show decorators how to maximise their sales with a combination of high-quality graphics and custom heat transfers. More classes are due to be announced.

Rum Walia, Supacolor partner and co-founder, said: “After collaborating with Inktavo over the past two years and sharing many mutual customers, the companies decided to solidify a partnership to serve customers even better.

“Supacolor is committed to helping people grow. With this partnership, we can now offer business software to help our customers realise their full potential.”

Supacolor, whose products are distributed in the UK through Supacolour UK, last year embarked on a new global education programme with garment technology innovator Made Laboratory to highlight the potential of heat transfer technology.

Inktavo provides software solutions for the garment decoration industry including e-commerce platform InkSoft, shop management solution Printavo and graphics productivity solution GraphicsFlow.

Last month, Inktavo announced a new partnership with screen print equipment supplier Roq to develop new technology for garment decoration.

www.inktavo.com

www.supacolour.co.uk