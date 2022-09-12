Supacolor has embarked on a new global education programme with garment technology innovator Made Laboratory to highlight the potential of heat transfer technology.

Supacolor heat transfers, manufactured and supplied in the UK by Supacolour UK, will feature in jointly created educational content for garment decorators at both in-person and virtual events.

It draws on the expertise of US-based Made Laboratory which was set up to work with the industry to develop new ideas for garment decoration and help improve skills through education.

The joint education activity will feature curated content for all market segments, from professional decorators to artists and designers through to DIY crafters.

It will highlight the increased ranges of heat transfer products and awareness of innovative methods that can “expand high-level creators’ tool kits and workflow”.

Tom Davenport, co-founder at Made Laboratory, said: “We’re not just screen printers anymore. The modern apparel decorator employs multiple disciplines and utilises any and all appropriate tools to succeed.

“Traditional screen printers and embroiderers continue to adopt modern heat transfer technology as a means to expand and improve their capabilities and capacity.

“Supacolor has set the bar in quality and ease of use in full-colour heat transfers. Beyond that, their commitment to community engagement and education directly aligns with Made’s mission to bring value to the decoration community through education and innovation.”

Rum Walia, president of Supacolor, added: “Supacolor’s ultimate mission is to help people grow and succeed. We believe education is the foundation for transforming our industry and strengthening our community of apparel decorators. This aligns perfectly with Made Lab’s drive to educate the industry.

“This partnership will create meaningful value for the world of apparel decorators by helping them elevate themselves and the people around them. We’re more than a heat transfer company; we are here to help you make it.”

Founded in the US in 2016, Supacolor was launched in the UK as Supacolour with the opening of a base in Corby in 2019. It now has a factory in Corby, two in the US and a fourth in New Zealand.

www.supacolour.co.uk

www.madelab.io

