‘Sunshine After The Rain’ was a collaboration between ourselves and the extremely talented artist Andy Hulland, aka Mr The Beef, explained Sam Foggan, director of Get A Grip Studio.

“Our studio reached out to many fellow creatives during lockdown, searching for any companies, designers or artists to collaborate with us on a charity run campaign.

“Mr The Beef was eager to get involved, and created a design for us that we printed onto both T-shirts and tote bags.”

