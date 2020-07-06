Sun Chemical has increased its range of inks for textile and dye sublimation printing after completing the acquisition of Sensient Technologies Corporation’s digital inks business.

The US-based company, part of DIC Corporation, has announced it has bought 100% of the shares of Sensient Imaging Technologies and certain other assets related to the production of inks. Sensient’s ink brands in the textiles and apparel sector include ElvaJet, Xennia and SensiJet.

Sun Chemical said the strategic investment would allow it to “expand its inkjet ink capabilities and expertise using complementary technologies that will further strengthen the highest standards of services and solutions to its customers and distributor partners”.

The deal builds on Sun Chemical and DIC’s position as a leading producer of printing inks, coatings and supplies, pigments, polymers, liquid compounds, solid compounds and application materials and demonstrates its commitment to digital printing.

Expanding its offering of inkjet inks for textile and dye sub printing was also said to underscore Sun Chemical’s “ongoing commitment to sustainability” because these technologies are “known for their improved sustainability profile”.

Sun Chemical and DIC added that the growth in inkjet and digital print was part of increasing demand for “more agile and flexible production capability”, particularly in fast fashion and packaging.

Peter Saunders, global director for digital business at Sun Chemical, said: “We are delighted to welcome the employees of Sensient Imaging Technologies to the Sun Chemical family and we are excited about the prospects of combining our offerings in digital technology, capability, products and services to the valued customers and distribution and technology partners of the Sensient inks business and Sun Chemical.”

www.sunchemical.com