As the weather gradually starts to warm up, it’s time to check out the lightweight jackets, gilets and fleeces on offer from the industry’s leading brands

Gildan: Heavy Blend Hoodies

Available for both adults and kids, this hardwearing hoodie range is made from 50% cotton/50% polyester fabric using air jet yarns for a soft, fleece feel and to prevent pilling.  A full zip style, plus a crew neck version, are also available. 

 

Regatta Professional: Finn Jacket

This lightweight and breathable jacket is ideal for the warmer weather. It’s finished with a soft-touch, peached fabric design with added Isotex 5000 waterproof protection. A women’s companion style, the Phoebe Jacket, is also available.

Neutral: Unisex Jacket

This 300gsm jacket is made from 100% organic and Fairtrade ringspun combed cotton. It comes in seven colours with YKK zips, plus a ribbed waistband and cuffs. A companion style, the Unisex High Neck Jacket, is also available with additional features, such as a double-lined neck and zip end covers.

SF Clothing: Unisex Bomber Sweat

Ideal for decoration, this retail-ready layer is made from a heavyweight, brushed-back fleece fabric with a flat outer surface. Alongside a tear-away label for easy rebranding, it features a full front YKK zip, front welt pockets, and a ribbed collar, cuff and waistband.

Just Hoods by AWDis: Tie-Dye Hoodies

This new eye-catching range is available in four colourways, from a classic tie-dye swirl to blue cloud. The relaxed-fit hoodies are made from a 80% ringspun cotton/20% polyester fabric, and come in sizes XS-2XL.

Snickers Workwear: Logo Full Zip Hoodie

This new style is available in four colours. Made from a 280gsm, polycotton fabric, it features a full front zip with a rubber puller and two front side pockets, plus a vertical 3D-printed brand logo on the front.

Stanley/Stella: Stella Voyager Padded Jacket

This new style is made using 100% recycled polyester with a water-repellent and wind-resistant finish. The fully quilted jacket comes in eight colours and promises excellent printability; a companion style for men, the Stanley Voyager, is also available.

Result Genuine Recycled: Black Compass Padded Softshell Gilet

This versatile style is now made with recycled polyester, using an average equivalent of six one-litre plastic bottles in each garment. Breathable, windproof and showerproof, the lightweight gilet has a padded body with contrast-colour zips.

For more summer outerwear options from leading brands, check out our April 2022 issue here