As the weather gradually starts to warm up, it’s time to check out the lightweight jackets, gilets and fleeces on offer from the industry’s leading brands
Gildan: Heavy Blend Hoodies
Available for both adults and kids, this hardwearing hoodie range is made from 50% cotton/50% polyester fabric using air jet yarns for a soft, fleece feel and to prevent pilling. A full zip style, plus a crew neck version, are also available.
Neutral: Unisex Jacket
This 300gsm jacket is made from 100% organic and Fairtrade ringspun combed cotton. It comes in seven colours with YKK zips, plus a ribbed waistband and cuffs. A companion style, the Unisex High Neck Jacket, is also available with additional features, such as a double-lined neck and zip end covers.
SF Clothing: Unisex Bomber Sweat
Ideal for decoration, this retail-ready layer is made from a heavyweight, brushed-back fleece fabric with a flat outer surface. Alongside a tear-away label for easy rebranding, it features a full front YKK zip, front welt pockets, and a ribbed collar, cuff and waistband.
Just Hoods by AWDis: Tie-Dye Hoodies
This new eye-catching range is available in four colourways, from a classic tie-dye swirl to blue cloud. The relaxed-fit hoodies are made from a 80% ringspun cotton/20% polyester fabric, and come in sizes XS-2XL.
Stanley/Stella: Stella Voyager Padded Jacket
This new style is made using 100% recycled polyester with a water-repellent and wind-resistant finish. The fully quilted jacket comes in eight colours and promises excellent printability; a companion style for men, the Stanley Voyager, is also available.
Result Genuine Recycled: Black Compass Padded Softshell Gilet
This versatile style is now made with recycled polyester, using an average equivalent of six one-litre plastic bottles in each garment. Breathable, windproof and showerproof, the lightweight gilet has a padded body with contrast-colour zips.