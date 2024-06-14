Summa has partnered Caron Technology to expand its L Series laser cutters with a cradle feeder for increasing automation of workflow.

The Caron cradle feeder simplifies and speeds up the loading and changing of media on the Summa L1810 laser cutter for textiles – an alternative to multiple people struggling to load the media.

The Summa L Series machines cut textiles with speed and precision and are optimised for cutting stretchy fabric for uses such as sportswear and swimwear.

The cradle lowers and tips down towards the operator, making loading and changing the media easier and less taxing. You do not need a media core to attach the fabric to the machine which is an advantage as core holders are known to break occasionally.

When the media is fed through, the feeder ensures the media is evenly distributed without displacing it or creating wrinkles. In fact, the media is fed through on belts specifically designed to accommodate stretchy materials such as sportswear.

Once the media is fed through, the fabric is tensionless and perfectly laid out to start the cutting process immediately. It also helps prevent media waste.

While other dereelers require you to go through a long stretch of fabric before you can start cutting, the Caron cradle feeder ensures immediate cut-ready materials.

The feeder can handle rolls with a weight of up to 100kg – more than standard dereelers. The roll diameter is 80cm, and it handles a media width of 180cm. With the Caron cradle feeder, loading wider and heavier media becomes feasible for a sole operator.

As with standard dereelers, it ensures an automatic feed of the media onto the cutter. The system detects the edges of the media and automatically aligns the fabric for a constant feed.

Theo Van Bruggen, business development manager for Summa’s laser cutting solutions, said: “The Caron cradle feeder is a powerful addition to our laser cutters. The customer benefits are great and are not limited to efficiency but also include ease of use, precision and less material loss. Customers can, therefore, take their workflow to an even higher level and meet their clients’ high requirements.”

