Summa has announced the launch of its new website.

The new website, www.summa.com, is designed to offer a more engaging and customer friendly online experience for those in the textile, sign and display, packaging and industrial industries, explains the company.

“This platform shares knowledge about industry-specific topics and applications, and also provides targeted product advice and inspiring user examples.

“The new structure is based on Summa’s four main customer groups – this format helps visitors to get relevant content within their business area.”

Summa has also introduced a new Solution Finder to simplify the customer search and help guide users in the right direction of a suitable cutting solution for their company.

Other new features include: a full website search option and easy filtering systems; an enhanced support area with FAQs and tutorials available; and easier product registration and feature activations.

Elice van Es, marketing communications manager at Summa, said: “We’re building our online presence with a clear purpose. On the one hand, we want to connect with the industry by sharing knowledge and inspiring content, and on the other, we want to provide cutting solutions that eliminate the complexity in cutting.

“We joined these hands together and developed a new online experience for our users. With that, we completely changed the website contents and the way of navigating through the website. Also, the website itself is now easier to find through summa.com.

“As a result, we are now better able to help people find relevant content and cutting solutions with ease. This illustrates the new online experience, representing Summa as it is today.”

www.summa.com