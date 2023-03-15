The 2023 season of The BIG Promotional Trade Show has kicked off with record visitors at its first outing in Glasgow, co-located with the new BIG Wearables Trade Show.

Organisers reported a 36% increase in visitors year on year at the event in The Argyll Suite at Crowne Plaza Glasgow last week, which featured 60 exhibitors from the garment decoration and promotional merchandise sector.

It was the first-ever date for The BIG Wearables Trade Show which has been created by the organisers to focus on the printwear and wearables sector.

First-time exhibitors across the event included Fruit of the Loom, Russell Europe, Result, Regatta, Neutral, NotJust Clothing, Impression Europe, Headwear UK, Oldeani and USB2U.

They joined previous exhibitors such as PF Concept, United Brands of Scandinavia, Midocean, Laltex Promo, Preseli, DTB, Senator Pens, Bagco, Crystal Galleries, Pencom, Bic Graphic, Adpads, Eurocap and Bizz Badge.

Visitors included Arlene Mann, owner of Glasgow-based Mannik Merchandise, who said: “After 24 years I still get excited going to trade shows and seeing all the latest merchandise products to offer all our fabulous clients, as well as seeing our brilliant suppliers which just enhances and strengthens our client/supplier relationships year on year.”

Gerry Thomas from The BIG Promotional Trade Show presented Neil Shave from Collins Debden UK with the best stand award sponsored by Crystal Galleries.

The next outings for The BIG Promotional Trade Show and The BIG Wearables Trade Show will be:

March 22: The Redwood Suite, Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport Hotel, Northwood Park, Dublin

April 18: The Manchester Suite, Manchester United Football Club, Old Trafford, Manchester

April 26: The Lindbergh Suite, London Heathrow Marriott Hotel, London

Now in their sixth year, the shows are trade only and designed to cater purely for distributors where promotional merchandise, printwear and wearables are the primary business.

Visitor registration for all the shows is open at http://thebpts2023.eventreference.com/visitor.

www.thebigpromotionaltradeshow.co.uk