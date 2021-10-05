The clothing and textile decorating sector is returning to do business in person at events, with good attendance reported at the first Promotion & Branding Shows held in September.

Starting in Peterborough, the show visited Bristol, Newcastle upon Tyne and Greater Manchester, giving visitors a unique opportunity to view a variety of embroidery, printing and transfer machines as well as the chance to meet major apparel and accessories suppliers.

The last show of the year is at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Strathclyde on Thursday 14 October.

Joining the show’s host GS UK will be more than 15 leading textile companies and apparel brands including BTC Activewear, Result Clothing, Fruit of the Loom, Russell, Henbury Brands, Regatta, Beechfield Brands, AWDis, Pro RTX, Stormtech and United Brands of Scandinavia.

There will be demonstrations on embroidery machines from GS UK and direct-to-film (DTF) printing from Dye Sublimation Supplies.

Innotex Transfer Technology will present innovative ways to decorate a vast range of textiles, and MiRiCal Emblems will show its selection of garment decoration products.

To pre-register visit promobranding.events/venue/glasgow/