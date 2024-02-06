Machine manufacturer Sublistar has introduced an L-shaped direct-to-film (DTF) powder shaker.

The Automatic Desktop Powder Shaker, which is available in the UK through the distributor Midwest, has an integrated curing oven, allowing film sheets to be coated with powder and cured in one unit.

The film, up to an A3 size, is placed in the unit and, once the door is closed, the DTF powder shaking then begins. Once this process is complete, the sheet is automatically fed through into the integrated dryer where the powder is cured.

The company says the new desktop unit has a “space-saving and lightweight design” and offers even curing.

www.midwestworld.com