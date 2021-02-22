“Both customers were looking for a low-cost and eco-friendly alternative to facemasks for use in their day-to-day business,” explained Grant Catchpole, owner of YourShirts.

YourShirts created the artwork for Trade Supply Drop, while Simply Climate Control provided its own — both were delighted with the end results, and a staff member at Trade Supply Drop said they were really impressed with the quality of the snoods and wear theirs every day when out on deliveries, added Grant.

“We’ve had quite a bit of new contact as a result, with customers commenting that they’ve seen our social media post, resulting in orders — it’s had a really positive impact for us.”

YourShirts recently purchased its Epson SureColour SC-F500 dye-sublimation printer from Xpres, which it used to print around 20 Beechfield Morf Original Snoods (B900) for each company.

Sublimation is a fantastic way of getting a great print onto the garment, said Grant.

“For us, getting into sublimation printing was a no-brainer — it’s the best way to achieve an all-over full-colour print.”

