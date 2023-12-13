Sublimation printing is a process whereby dyes are transferred onto a substrate using heat and pressure. The sublimation inks are printed onto transfer paper and when the paper is heated the inks turn into gas (ie sublimate); this gas then bonds with polyester fibres or coatings, creating an indelible print.

It is commonly used for creating high-quality, full-colour prints on various materials such as polyester fabrics, polyester-coated ceramics, and plastics.

Polyester threads are also receptive to sublimation inks, which opens up even more creative possibilities. By combining two-dimensional sublimation prints on the three-dimensional surface of embroidery, it is possible to achieve textured, three-dimensional designs that add an elegant touch to any piece of clothing.

Sublimation printing onto embroidery offers several advantages over traditional embroidery techniques.

Firstly, it allows for full-colour, high-resolution prints that cannot be achieved through embroidery alone. Secondly, sublimation printing does not add any weight to the fabric, unlike some embroidery techniques that can make the fabric heavy or stiff.

In this step-by-step, David Sharp joined forces with Erin Spence from equipment supplier Amaya Sales UK, to demonstrate how easy it is to create a unique piece of artwork for any garment.