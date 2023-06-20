With business back on track in restaurants and cafes, it’s time to dig in to the current decorator-friendly options for the hospitality and catering industry, from smart aprons to stylish shirts and accessories

Front Row & Co’s Short Sleeved Breton Striped T-Shirt

This 100% cotton, single jersey tee has a contrast plain upper panel, which is ideal for decoration. Other features include decorative flatlock stitching, plus a stretch, ribbed crew neckline with a ‘V’ detail. A long-sleeved companion style is also available.

Kustom Kit’s Long Sleeve Mandarin Collar Shirts

Available for both men and women, these lightweight shirts are suitable for decoration with embroidery, as well as heat transfer. They feature a distinctive mandarin collar and a concealed placket, and come in black and white in sizes S-2XL.

Just Polos by AWDis’s The 100 Polo

Offered in 15 colours, this 100% cotton polo shirt features side vents and a three-button placket with dyed-to-match buttons. A female-fit companion style, The 100 Girlie Polo, is available in 10 colours.

So Denim by AWDis’s Oscar Knitted Shirt

Available in three stylish shades, this micro-piqué knit shirt comes with a front button placket, neat self-fabric collar and button placket cuffs. The Anna Knitted Shirt for women is also available.

Neutral Clothing’s Café Waist Apron & Chef Apron

These 210gsm styles are made from a 100% organic, FairTrade cotton twill fabric, and are certified by Gots, Eu Ecolabel, SA8000 and Oeko-Tex. Two companion styles, the Kitchen Apron and Waiters Apron, are also available.

Ralawise: Premier Workwear’s Men’s Artisan Fleece Gilet

This stylish gilet features a two-way zip, plus contrast-colour trim detailing on the pockets, zip, armholes and collar. A female companion style with a slightly curved back hem is also available.

Henbury’s Men’s and Ladies’ Cofrex/Pufy Mandarin Wicking Shirts

Made from the brand’s Cofrex/Pufy polyester fabric, these moisture-wicking shirts are also antibacterial and anti-UV. Alongside a mandarin collar, both styles feature adjustable cuffs with roll-back tab detailing and are available in black.

Premier Workwear’s Annex Oxford Bib Apron

Available in five colours, this stylish apron is made using yarn-dyed cotton threads woven together to create a contrast effect. It features a centre pocket and a soft, faux leather neckband with a height-adjusting buckle.

For more hospitality & cateringwear options from leading brands, check out our June 2023 issue here

