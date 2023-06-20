With business back on track in restaurants and cafes, it’s time to dig in to the current decorator-friendly options for the hospitality and catering industry, from smart aprons to stylish shirts and accessories
Front Row & Co’s Short Sleeved Breton Striped T-Shirt
This 100% cotton, single jersey tee has a contrast plain upper panel, which is ideal for decoration. Other features include decorative flatlock stitching, plus a stretch, ribbed crew neckline with a ‘V’ detail. A long-sleeved companion style is also available.
Just Polos by AWDis’s The 100 Polo
Offered in 15 colours, this 100% cotton polo shirt features side vents and a three-button placket with dyed-to-match buttons. A female-fit companion style, The 100 Girlie Polo, is available in 10 colours.
Neutral Clothing’s Café Waist Apron & Chef Apron
These 210gsm styles are made from a 100% organic, FairTrade cotton twill fabric, and are certified by Gots, Eu Ecolabel, SA8000 and Oeko-Tex. Two companion styles, the Kitchen Apron and Waiters Apron, are also available.
Henbury’s Men’s and Ladies’ Cofrex/Pufy Mandarin Wicking Shirts
Made from the brand’s Cofrex/Pufy polyester fabric, these moisture-wicking shirts are also antibacterial and anti-UV. Alongside a mandarin collar, both styles feature adjustable cuffs with roll-back tab detailing and are available in black.