Uniform designer and manufacturer Jermyn Street Design (JSD) collaborated with the Fashion Retail Academy (FRA) in London to give students the change to upcycle old uniforms into a new range of streetwear.

GWR, KGA, Eurostar, Trailfinders, Nuffield and Cowarth Park, all clients of JSD, donated the clothes to the Culture Vulture project. The students, aged 16 to 18, were challenged to develop a new streetwear label.

As well as designing the new range and the brand’s logo, they had to develop a lookbook, packaging, promotional marketing strategy, photoshoot and plans for a launch party. In addition, their designs had to combine a cultural element with an industry that wears uniforms. Students came up with combinations such as samurai warriors with ballroom dancing, heavy metal with the Navy, and majorettes with ’20s flappers.

Ryan Brockbank, FRA’s Level 3 Fashion Design programme manager, commented: “In alignment with our commitment to sustainability across all endeavours, the collaborative effort with Jermyn Street Design to repurpose unused uniforms proved to be highly impactful.

“Jermyn Street Design graciously provided a substantial quantity of uniforms sourced from diverse companies, thereby affording students an extensive array of fabrics and textures for their creative exploration. The resulting outcomes were truly remarkable, showcasing the potential of upcycling initiatives.”

Lisa Cunningham-Sherret, JSD’s environmental, social, and governance specialist who arranged the collaboration, added: “The FRA provides the industry with the employees of the future so it is incredibly important for companies working in this sector to support these initiatives.

“Our clients were delighted with the way their uniforms had been transformed, and the fact that they were being used to train the designers of the future in such a practical and imaginative way.”

