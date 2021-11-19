Design students have been challenged to explore textures in garments and other textiles in the latest stage of the Creatives in Residence Live (CIRL) programme run by equipment supplier CMYUK.

The second CIRL design brief, open to students worldwide, is titled Geometrics – Incorporating Textures, calling for designs for a fashion garment, interior décor accessory, furniture and flooring.

Designers have until 3 December 2021 to submit their ideas, with submissions and further information at cmyuk.com/creatives-in-residence-live.

At the same time, the design brief will be tackled by CMYUK’s three CIRL graduates who will be working on their projects with an experienced line-up of mentors.

They include pattern trend and research company Pattern Curator, pattern-cutting and samples studio The Pattern Room, world-class British fabric printer Standfast and Barracks, decorative interiors designer Freya Richmond, and contemporary upholstery company Loose Button.

The technology used for this brief is from Epson, Mimaki, Canon, Klieverik, EFI, Kongsberg and AEG Sewing. The educational element will be provided by CMYUK experts and CIRL project partner, the award-winning textile designer and founder of Texintel, Debbie McKeegan.

Debbie said: “As we begin project #2, the in-house graduates have a clearer vision of the scale and diversity of the industry for which surface pattern designs are created. That’s exciting!

“The creative possibilities are endless and there is almost no surface that can’t be digitally printed. With that in mind, it’s important to design with a product or industry sector as a target and importantly always consider the environment.

“We are really looking forward to project #2 to explore new technologies and materials brought to life by fantastic designs.”

The creative journey by the three graduates – Evie Venables, Keely Russell and Sarah Willcocks – is being captured and shared on social media by the fourth CIRL graduate, Taylor Doggett.

