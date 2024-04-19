Stratasys, a specialist in 3D printing, is launching new technology that allows for full-colour multi-material 3D print to be applied directly onto fully assembled garments.

It has developed the direct-to-garment (DTG) solution for its J850 TechStyle printer, the newest offering in the Stratasys 3DFashion direct-to-textile printing system.

Its DTG technology enables customisation and personalisation by applying full-colour multi-material 3D print directly onto fully assembled garments made of fabrics such as cotton, polyester, denim and linen.

It is expected to appeal to fashion brands as it will allow them to provide personalised and bespoke designs for customers, including the ability to tailor 3D prints according to individual preferences, sizes and styles.

Stratasys is due to demonstrate its J850 TechStyle printer and the new DTG technology at the Texprocess exhibition in Frankfurt in Germany from April 23 to 26.

It will feature a new denim collection from fashion label Urban Tattoo, a collaboration with designer Travis Fitch inspired by body tattoos, showcasing the potential and the ease of DTG 3D printing.

It will also highlight how the technology can be used to transform old garments into unique wearable art and promote sustainability within the textile industry.

The J850 TechStyle applies full-colour, translucent, rigid and flexible materials directly onto textile and garments, offering intricate patterns and optical illusions.

It can print onto semi-flexible or rigid materials in a choice of over 600,000 colours available in both matte and glossy finishes. Its compatibility with various software tools allows users to adjust the height of 2D patterns, alter colours and textures, and convert them into 3D designs.

Zehavit Reisin, senior vice president commercial solutions at Stratasys, said: “We are giving brands the opportunity to do something remarkable, to bring more character to their clothing line, while pushing a more sustainable business practice that appeals to multiple audiences across the consumer spectrum.”

Based in the US and Israel, Stratasys has offices in the UK in Cambridge, Nottingham and Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire.

