Since Covid first took hold in China at the beginning of 2020, shipping routes, capacity and costs have been affected across the world – and the impact is still being felt more than 18 months later.

It’s a complex situation, as Michael Overy from heat transfer film distributor Dae Ha UK explains: “The first lockdown in China and subsequently the rest of the world caused an imbalance of where containers were located. The containers left China, but there were lower exports back to China due to lockdowns and hence ships were going back to Asia with fewer containers than usual. As Asia exports picked up again, there was a lack of containers in the region, as many were still in Europe, the US etc.

“Upon re-opening in summer 2020, container supply and demand issues were created and costs naturally started to rise.”

On top of this, he explains, social distancing at global ports has and continues to cause delays to loading/unloading, causing further backlogs and reducing the frequency of round trips for each ship, which in turn leads to increased costs. Add to that the Suez Canal blockage in March, a collapsed crane set in Kaohsiung in Taiwan, and a 70% reduction in terminal workforce at the port of Yantian in China, where 25-30% of all Chinese exports leave from, and it’s little wonder that shipping frequencies have continued to decline and costs have continued to rise.

“I am sure our industry and the wider business community are starting to feel the excuses of delays based on a lack of container space starting to wear a bit thin, but the reality is that the impact of Covid on the usual ebb and flow of world trade very much remains and will continue to affect the supply significantly well into 2022, if experts are to be believed,” warns Joel Chadwick, managing director of sportswear manufacturer Chadwick Textiles.

Donald Moore, chair of uniform manufacturer One+All, reports that ships that would typically do six return trips a year are now doing four. “The cut in container trips has forced shippers to increase their prices from a previous average of $2,000 for a 40-foot container to as much as $15,000. Some of this pricing has been extra profit opportunities for the shippers and the largest shipper made more profit in the first quarter of this year than the previous ten combined!”

Donald continues: “These extremely high costs mean that wholesalers importing from these countries have to pass on some of these additional costs. We can all expect to pay more for imported goods.”

Like Joel, Donald expects these delays and high prices to remain in force until after Chinese New Year 2022, and that it could take until 2024 before prices and timings return to anywhere near pre-Covid rates.

“We’ve prepared by doing all we can to order plentiful stocks for back-to-school 2021 as it’s critical for customers that we try to help them meet the demands – particularly this year, after they’ve had so many challenges,” he says.