Quality and innovation

Inspired by the rugged mountains of British Columbia and refined in Vancouver’s cool, urban cityscape, Stormtech Performance Apparel has outfitted explorers and seekers for extreme, unpredictable weather and conditions since 1977.

“Fuelled by our passion for outdoor product and fashion, we research trend, colour, materials, and sustainability to build durable, functional, contemporary clothing and deliver quality and innovation year after year,” explains the brand.

“Stormtech goods are meticulously crafted to keep you safe, warm and comfortable for any adventure – from our bold, 3-in-1 technical outerwear jackets to our ergonomic-fit, waterproof bags and packs.”

Stormtech designs and develops its premium gear using proprietary fabric technologies, including H2Xtreme and H2Dry, and smart sourcing and manufacturing, such as PFC-free, water-repellent, leak-proof, heat-welded seams and precision, laser-cut contour panelling.