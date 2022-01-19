SUPPLIER FOCUS 2022
Functional, contemporary clothing that promises to keep wearers safe, warm and ready for any adventure
Quality and innovation
Inspired by the rugged mountains of British Columbia and refined in Vancouver’s cool, urban cityscape, Stormtech Performance Apparel has outfitted explorers and seekers for extreme, unpredictable weather and conditions since 1977.
“Fuelled by our passion for outdoor product and fashion, we research trend, colour, materials, and sustainability to build durable, functional, contemporary clothing and deliver quality and innovation year after year,” explains the brand.
“Stormtech goods are meticulously crafted to keep you safe, warm and comfortable for any adventure – from our bold, 3-in-1 technical outerwear jackets to our ergonomic-fit, waterproof bags and packs.”
Stormtech designs and develops its premium gear using proprietary fabric technologies, including H2Xtreme and H2Dry, and smart sourcing and manufacturing, such as PFC-free, water-repellent, leak-proof, heat-welded seams and precision, laser-cut contour panelling.
Responsible sourcing and manufacturing
Committed to corporate social responsibility, the company practises responsible sourcing and manufacturing, supports youth through its 1:1 initiative, and supports worker health and safety at its factories, offices, and showrooms.
“We believe in environmental stewardship, with Stormtech technologies that lessen our impact on our natural environment, like PFC-free D/W/R and feather-free synthetic down, combined with the Stormtech 5-Year Repair or Replace Warranty and the Stormtech Sustainable Product Care initiative,” says the brand.
“Stormtech is a one-stop, full-service partner uniquely structured for B2B, offering a comprehensive array of in-house decoration services; free virtual samples; a robust, full-service commerce website; and a highly-skilled, expert customer service team to support and fulfil your orders.”