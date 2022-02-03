Stormtech Performance Apparel is introducing Pure Earth by Stormtech, the brand’s first “fully sustainable” line of clothing.

Materials used for the garments include recycled fibres and cotton accredited to the Better Cotton initiative (BCI), with compliance through to the use of sustainable packaging.

It is part of the Vancouver-based global brand’s commitment to conserve nature and give discarded plastics a second life. It is also committed to reducing carbon footprint throughout its operation.

Pure Earth by Stormtech features 18 new styles, ranging from polos and performance T-shirts to softshell jackets.

Garments are made with recycled polyester (RPET), regenerated from PET plastic found in landfills and waterways, and all fabrics are certified as recycled materials by a Global Recycle Standard Certificate. The apparel is never re-dyed.

They include the Montebello Performance Short Sleeve Tee (CPF-1/CPF-1W) which is made with 38% recycled polyester and 58% BCI cotton, and the Narvik Softshell (KBR-11/KBR-1W) which is made with 42% recycled polyester.

All new styles will also come with hangtags produced from sustainable paper certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and will be packed in eco-conscious materials including oxo-biodegradable bags and FSC-certified cartons.

Georgeta Navodarszky, vice president for supply chain at Stormtech, said: “Sustainability has always been part of our DNA and at the core of our business values. In addition to our ‘zero real fur and down’ policy, we focus on sourcing raw materials with minimal impact on forest habitats.

“The newly launched spring 2022 collection took a step further and sourced more sustainable, durable materials, trims and packaging. By 2025, we are committed to transitioning all top materials by impact to fully sustainable solutions.”

In line with the values of the new range, Stormtech has founded the Pure Earth Project, based on the belief that “we are better together”.

The Pure Earth Project partnered with the Pacific Salmon Foundation on a fundraising programme on Giving Tuesday 2021 in November that resulted in a 200% increase in donations, 94% of which came from new donors. All donations were matched by Stormtech and funds raised will support the conservation of wild salmon.

The Pure Earth Project is calling upon other non-profits with sustainable business practices to apply for funding or donations.

www.stormtechperformance.com