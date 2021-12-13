Stormtech Performance Apparel has committed to donate over £350,000 of clothing to support people displaced by the severe weather and floods in British Columbia.

The brand has gathered more than 9,700 units of performance outerwear and accessories, worth over $598,000 at recommended retail price, to donate via charity Rotary Club of Golden Ears Sunrise.

The charity is collaborating with various relief organisations, including the Salvation Army and local councils affected by this disaster, and will be supporting more than 5,000 households with Stormtech’s donation.

The garments will be shipped out by the Vancouver-based apparel company in phases as the charities on the ground determine the best way to receive and process them.

It follows flooding and landslides that devastated the western seaboard of Canada, including Vancouver and the rest of British Columbia (BC), in November, forcing nearly 15,000 people from their homes.

Blake Annable, president and CEO of Stormtech Performance Apparel, said: “Thousands of families have been displaced without their possessions and require immediate assistance. As a company who calls BC home, we are committed to mobilise and leverage our available resources to help the affected communities.”

Rotary Club member Gavin Herholdt, who has been the company’s main point of contact in co-ordinating the logistics of getting the garments to people who need them, added: “The sheer size of this donation left me speechless with gratitude. It is wonderful to collaborate with Stormtech in support of this desperate need.”

Dating back 45 years, Stormtech is a supplier of premium outdoor apparel in the business-to-business space internationally, including to garment decorators in the UK.

The latest donation complements the company’s commitment to donate 1% of global sales to charitable initiatives focused on outdoor exploration and environmental stewardship.

