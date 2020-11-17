Here’s why I’m saying this

The pandemic crisis isn’t going to magically disappear this year. We are in a marathon struggle. The solutions that we needed to get this Covid-19 challenge behind us have not appeared. Small businesses everywhere, including yours, are still at risk. You can feel it in your gut, can’t you? I think we are all waiting for another shoe to drop. Will it be the appearance or non-appearance of a vaccine? A crazy crash in the markets? Maybe a farm plague on cotton? Who knows?

I’m completely past trying to use my obviously inadequate tea leaf reading or crystal ball gazing skills. Likewise, that wishful thinking stuff isn’t working either: “If only we have a great November, we can end the year with some momentum”; “If only we have some decent sales this holiday season, it will make up for that dismal spring”; “If only we could find a (insert ‘production manager’, ‘press operator’, ‘salesperson’, ‘social media help’, ‘graphic artist’, or other position), we could be in better shape”; “If only we had more answers…”

What is working is good old fashioned hard work. There is light at the end of the tunnel. But we just don’t know how long the tunnel really is even as we navigate through it. And do you hear a train whistle? Seriously, though, what is working is that businesses are reinventing themselves. Companies used to do one thing, but now they are doing something else. Or they disappear. Right now this is happening:

■ Millions of workers are learning that they don’t have to go to the office to get work handled. How has this transformed the way you or your customers work? Have you made changes to help?

■ Shopping malls were maybe-kinda-sorta on the way out in 2019. Do you remember the ‘retail apocalypse’ that everyone has been talking about for the last few years? It’s here. Physical retail stores everywhere are closing. Most for good.

■ Online sales are insane, and only growing larger.

■ Digital communication is at an all-time high. How many Zoom calls are you in a week?

■ As companies lean down their staff, they are increasingly outsourcing the work to other companies. Is that you?

■ As workers have lost their jobs, people everywhere are trying to make ends meet with gig economy work.

■ To me, it seems that trust is at an all-time low. A lot of this has to do with either a lack of information or too much contradictory information. This means that for a lot of consumers, they are simply stuck with a ‘wait and see’ attitude. How are you building trust?