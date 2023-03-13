Alongside its range of ZSK industrial embroidery machines, Stocks Sewing Machines is now an authorised UK distributor for Coloreel’s instant thread-colouring equipment to “offer embroiderers new possibilities with exceptional technology”.

“Coloreel offers new colouring possibilities to embroidery that once seemed impossible,” says the supplier.

“The Coloreel unit colours white embroidery thread specifically to your colour requirements to create effective and unique embroidery, which has never been possible with standard coloured embroidery threads.

“With Coloreel, any specific colour or colour gradient can be created according to customer’s needs, accurately and efficiently from any digitising software.

“Coloreel opens up a whole world of colour to every embroiderer!”

www.stocks.co.uk