Stocks Sewing Machines has announced the latest addition to ZSK’s Sprint Series.

The new Sprint Classic is an entry-level, single-head industrial embroidery machine, which has been designed and manufactured specifically for new embroiderers.

Featuring 12 embroidery needles, the Sprint Classic offers a top embroidery speed of 1,200 stitches per minute, and is built to enable 24-hour production, seven days a week.

It includes a T8-2 control unit, with a height-adjustable fabric presser, automatic thread cutter and an automatic reverse embroidery function. The single-head also comes with an integrated design editor, plus six in-built lettering fonts with four sizes per font. It has storage for approx. 80m stitches, and accepts all common industrial embroidery codes.

“By creating the Sprint Classic, ZSK have introduced the lowest costing, industrial single-head machine to the market, whilst upholding the incredible German design seen across the ZSK range – the Sprint Classic is a game changer,” commented Andrew Stocks, director at Stocks.

The Sprint Classic is currently offered with a free machine stand, and is available from Stocks with flexible finance packages across three to five years.

www.stocks.co.uk