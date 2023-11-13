This little logo was embroidered onto socks by Squeezed Orange in Essex for Stjarnagloss, a UK-based company offering car care and detailing products
The artwork is part of the brand’s logo set, explained Darren Sedge, director of Squeezed Orange.
“The fuel can logo is symbolic to Stjarnagloss’s limited edition fuel cans.”
Squeezed Orange decorated the Relax Socks (1208) from AS Colour.
The company embroidered the socks using its Barudan embroidery machine with a pocket frame attachment, as well as the EZEE 62g Charcoal Tear Away Backing combined with Avalon Water Soluble Film, both supplied by Madeira UK.
Watch Squeezed Orange at work!