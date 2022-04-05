Steve Stokes has joined digital printer and cutting equipment supplier CMYUK as senior digital sales consultant.

He is a highly experienced senior account executive, coming to CMYUK from print technology company Ricoh UK where he was production print specialist for central reprographic departments (CRP).

Before this, he held a senior sales development role at print and ink specialist EFI, following on from his time at Kodak where he was a key account manager and southern area dealer manager.

Steve has known CMYUK for a number of years and worked closely with the business during his direct sales tenure at EFI. In his new role, he will report to Sue Hayward, sales director (equipment).

He said: “CMYUK has become the dominant supplier of digital printing, finishing equipment and materials to the UK market sectors. Everyone within the business is knowledgeable and professional, and really enjoys their job, which is why the company has continued to flourish and grow.

“I’m really looking forward to joining a proactive and progressive company and can’t wait to sell the impressive range of cutting-edge digital production solutions.”

Sue said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Steve to CMYUK. He has an impressive track record in equipment sales and client handling. He will be a great asset to the team.”

Robin East, CMYUK’s group commercial director, added: “Steve has exceptional relationships within our customer base. He is very proactive with clients and skilled at guiding them on their journey to qualify and quantify investment.

“Whatever the size of company, this is exactly the type of activity required to help our customers’ businesses grow. I am delighted to have Steve on board.”

CMYUK is the UK’s largest independent supplier of large-format digital printers, cutting equipment and materials for all production environments including textile printing. It is a distributor for EFI and other printer brands including Mimaki and Graphtec.

