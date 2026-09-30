Amaya Sales UK has promoted Steve Poole to solutions director.

The newly created position aims to strengthen the equipment and consumables distributor’s senior leadership team and reinforce the company’s focus on helping customers solve increasingly complex production and business challenges.

Steve’s role has developed significantly during his time at Amaya, with his involvement now spanning customer and technical support, process improvement, automation, systems development and commercial problem-solving.

“Steve brings together technical expertise, industry knowledge and a strong understanding of the commercial pressures our customers face,” said Amaya. “That combination enables him to look beyond the immediate problem and find practical solutions that make sense for the customer’s business as a whole. He also has a natural ability to challenge how things are currently being done and identify where systems, automation and increasingly AI can provide a better way of working.”

This approach has been recognised by Snuggle, reports Amaya, where Steve has worked closely with the team. “We can’t speak highly enough of Steve Poole. His expertise and hands-on support have been second to none, and he’s always on hand and genuinely invested in our success,” commented the company’s directors, Shabbir Maimoon and Akil Thathia.

Find out more about Amaya here.