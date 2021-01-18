David Sanders-Smith, managing director of Result Clothing, said Stephen’s passing was a very sad event for many in the trade who enjoyed his casual, warm manner.

“Steve was one of the main pioneers of this business and his support was instrumental to many businesses, including the start of Result.

“I first met Steve at PSI in 1991 when my IS Leisurewear company, which I had started 20 years earlier, was starting to make stock line jackets. Steve immediately could see the opportunity, as no one else at that time was offering stock jackets, and encouraged me to expand the business and said if we could have an independent brand name it would be a success – Result was born, and Falk & Ross Germany with Imbretex France were the first customers. From that day on Steve and I became close business friends.

“Steve Ross helped so many people — he was immediately likable and trustworthy — but grew his company beyond Germany and was the first international distributor of brands in the whole of Europe.

“Since then, of course many have followed his initiative — Steve set some challenging standards, but he did see the coming of age of a huge established market that will forever be grateful to his enterprise and foresight.”

It would be challenging to identify a person who had a greater impact on the European promotional apparel market than Steve, added John Lynch, CEO and founder of Lynka.