It is with great sadness that we report the death of Stephen Ross, founder of the Falk&Ross Group, who passed away on 5 January 2021, aged 62
Falk&Ross has issued the following tribute:
“Stephen G. Ross was born in Michigan, USA, on 30 March 1958. In 1975, after graduating from high school, he joined the army and was posted to Germany, where he decided to settle at the end of his service. He started his first textile screen printing business in Kaiserslautern.
“In 1981, Stephen joined forces with Max Falk to set-up Falk&Ross, buying his partner out in 1984 to become the sole owner of what 35 years later was to become Europe’s leading distributor of promotional textiles.
“Whilst still actively engaged with the company as a shareholder and board member, Stephen retired in January 2019, settling with his wife in the United States, where sadly he left us unexpectedly on 5 January, aged 62.
“Stephen was passionate about the business, which he built through trust, loyalty and respect. He will be sorely missed within our industry.”
David Sanders-Smith, managing director of Result Clothing, said Stephen’s passing was a very sad event for many in the trade who enjoyed his casual, warm manner.
“Steve was one of the main pioneers of this business and his support was instrumental to many businesses, including the start of Result.
“I first met Steve at PSI in 1991 when my IS Leisurewear company, which I had started 20 years earlier, was starting to make stock line jackets. Steve immediately could see the opportunity, as no one else at that time was offering stock jackets, and encouraged me to expand the business and said if we could have an independent brand name it would be a success – Result was born, and Falk & Ross Germany with Imbretex France were the first customers. From that day on Steve and I became close business friends.
“Steve Ross helped so many people — he was immediately likable and trustworthy — but grew his company beyond Germany and was the first international distributor of brands in the whole of Europe.
“Since then, of course many have followed his initiative — Steve set some challenging standards, but he did see the coming of age of a huge established market that will forever be grateful to his enterprise and foresight.”
It would be challenging to identify a person who had a greater impact on the European promotional apparel market than Steve, added John Lynch, CEO and founder of Lynka.
“Steve and I first met at a Jerzees conference in Tenerife in 1994, and we immediately hit it off. Maybe that was because we were both 30-something entrepreneurs, striving to grow our respective businesses; maybe it was because we had remarkably similar backgrounds – a couple of working-class American kids, who made their way to Europe in our 20s to make our fortunes.
Or maybe it was simply because we both enjoyed a good laugh, and solving the world’s problems over a beer.
Regardless, we became good friends and spoke often – and always on the birthday that we shared.
“Steve’s professional legacy is that his bold, business vision changed our industry profoundly and has impacted virtually every player in it, whether they know it or not.”
“Steve was a pioneer. The industry we competed in was highly fragmented, and almost exclusively regional. With the onset of a nine-nation EU expansion in 2004, Steve saw an opportunity. He decided this would be the perfect time to launch a pan-European business model; no one had ever attempted such an audacious move.
“Over the next ten years, Steve ambitiously expanded across Europe via greenfield start-ups, strategic partnerships and roll-up acquisitions. By the time this campaign was complete, the cushy arrangements of distributors politely remaining within their borders was over – the entire market was now a free-for-all, and it’s no exaggeration to place Steve Ross at ground-zero of the pan-Europeanisation of our industry.
“Most pioneers make waves, and Steve made plenty of them. As his business expanded across borders, he stepped on his fair share of toes. I myself had a prolonged falling out, and we didn’t speak for more than five years; but the adage ‘time heals all wounds’ proved true, and by 2013 we had made up – he even invited me to his wedding at his home on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.
“Steve was a family-man extraordinaire, and it was a great pleasure to see him after so many years with his grown-up children at the wedding – he was in his element, and I never saw him happier.
“I believe Steve’s professional legacy is that his bold, business vision changed our industry profoundly and has impacted virtually every player in it, whether they know it or not.”
Roger McHugh, managing director of Beechfield Brands, said Steve was an incredibly impressive individual.
“He was unbelievably sharp, and you knew that you had to bring your ‘A game’ whenever you saw him. He took no prisoners, but he was also very fair.
“Falk&Ross played a significant part in helping to get Beechfield, and all the other UK brands, established in Germany and all over Europe — for that we all have a debt of gratitude.
“The first time that I visited his offices in 1996, Steve showed me a map of Europe on the wall where his premises in Kaiserslautern represented the central hub, and then each of the major European countries had a pin in them, as his target markets for local offices and sometimes further warehousing — this was his, some might say audacious, vision, and he compared the countries in Europe to the states of his native America.
“It wasn’t that long before he made his plans a reality, and Falk&Ross became the first pan-European distributor with offices and warehouses across Europe. To have the vision, courage and aptitude to pull off that level of undertaking says it all. Steve was a giant of the industry.”
Stephen Ross
30 March 1958 – 5 January 2021