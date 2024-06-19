LCS Workwear used a photo to create the design, which was then digitised by David Sharp. The company embroidered it onto the Pro Hoodie (RX350) from Pro RTX using its Melco Amaya XT embroidery machine, plus embroidery threads and backing from Madeira UK.

The interest from the trucking community in particular has been amazing, added Jordan.

“We’ve had all sorts of trucks sent to us, asking if we can do similar, and even ran a competition for one of our followers to win their own hoodie with their truck embroidered on it!”

www.lcsworkwear.co.uk