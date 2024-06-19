This stunning 103,961 stitch design was embroidered by LCS Workwear in Ayrshire for Stephen Donnelly Transport
We embroidered this truck as a gift for a Stephen Donnelly driver, who our director was in the Army with for many years, explained Jordan Coburn, embroiderer at LCS Workwear.
“The final run time was approx. two hours and 30 minutes, with 46 colour changes in total!”
LCS Workwear used a photo to create the design, which was then digitised by David Sharp. The company embroidered it onto the Pro Hoodie (RX350) from Pro RTX using its Melco Amaya XT embroidery machine, plus embroidery threads and backing from Madeira UK.
The interest from the trucking community in particular has been amazing, added Jordan.
“We’ve had all sorts of trucks sent to us, asking if we can do similar, and even ran a competition for one of our followers to win their own hoodie with their truck embroidered on it!”